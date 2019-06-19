If you're a budding author over 18, you can take this challenge: Write a short story, poem or essay with the theme Read, Learn, Explore that includes at least seven of these 11 words: affair, blossom, breeze, explore, humidity, insight, learn, read, space, supernova and travel.
The deadline for the Summer Fun Adult Writing Contest is 5 p.m. June 28.
To sign up for the Summer Fun program or to see the full contest entry rules, visit nolalibrary.org or any library location. Winners will be announced July 12. Winners will read their works at 6 p.m. July 16 at Mid-City Library.
PLANNING SESSIONS: In 2016, the library developed a three-year strategic plan for 2017-2019 with input from community residents. It’s time to begin developing the 2020-2022 strategic plan, and once again we are asking for community input through a short survey, which is available at nolalibrary.org or at any library location.
Those who complete the survey will have the opportunity to share their experiences and ideas in planning and prioritizing library services and resources. Surveys will be available through July 3.
COMPUTER TRAINING: For those who need one-on-one computer tutoring, several library locations provide opportunities.
Participants can select the area of technology they need help to learn more about. Some common session topics include general computer skills, creating an email address, printing documents, increasing internet searching skills, learning how to use an e-reader and utilizing the many digital resources the library offers.
Times and locations of sessions are:
Main Library: 219 Loyola Ave. Daily by appointment. Reservations are required; call (504) 596-2585.
Algiers Regional Library: 3014 Holiday Dr., 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays
Alvar Library: 913 Alvar St., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays
Central City Library: 2405 Jackson Ave. Mondays - Fridays by appointment. Reservations are required; call (504) 596-3110.
Hubbell Library: 725 Pelican Ave. Mondays - Saturdays by appointment. Reservations are required; call (504) 596-3113.
Keller Library & Community Center: 4300 S. Broad Ave. Mondays & Tuesdays by appointment. Reservations are required; call (504) 596-2660.
Martin Luther King Library: 1611 Caffin Ave. Mondays - Saturdays by appointment. Reservations are required; call (504) 596-2695.
Norman Mayer Library: 3001 Gentilly Blvd., 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Tuesdays.
Smith Library Library: 6301 Canal Blvd. Daily by appointment. Reservations are required; call (504) 596-2638.
Mid-City Library: 4140 Canal St. Mondays - Saturdays by appointment. Reservations are required; call (504) 596-2654.
Nora Navra Library: 1902 St. Bernard Ave. Mondays - Saturdays by appointment. Reservations are required; call (504) 596-3118.
Nix Library: 1401 S. Carrollton Ave. Mondays - Saturdays by appointment. Reservations are required; call (504) 596-2630.