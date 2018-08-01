Volunteers of America honored New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram, The Advocate owner and publisher John Georges, New Orleans business leader David Fennelly and the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust during its recent national conference in New Orleans.
VOA awarded its highest honor, the 2018 Ballington and Maud Booth Award, to Ingram, who was recognized for his work mentoring local children, in particular those with an incarcerated parent.
Georges was presented with VOA’s 2018 Empathy Award. He played a significant role in recovery efforts for the University of New Orleans and its arena after Hurricane Katrina, and was also instrumental in rebuilding churches after the storm.
The 2018 Outstanding Community Service Award went to the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust and to New Orleans business leader David Fennelly.
Since its inception in 2014, the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust has been a generous contributor to the New Orleans community. Established from the estate of Oscar Tolmas, the trust donates roughly $2.5 million a year to the community in support of veterans, medical care and children at risk or in crisis.
Fennelly’s companies have a corporate culture of employee-driven community engagement, and he personally has acquired a reputation as an extremely generous philanthropist. Fennelly and his partner, Carlos Sanchez, are passionate champions for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, contributing thousands of dollars each year from their family foundation, the Fennelly Sanchez Fund.