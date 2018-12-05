Dress in winter holiday attire — be it a red and green sweater or an elf outfit — and head to the 10th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl Celebration in the Oaks Run/Walk on Saturday, Dec. 8, along Victory Avenue at City Park. The fun begins at 2 p.m., the costume contest is at 2:45 p.m. and the run/walk starts at 3 p.m.
The event is “the perfect holiday family outing,” said Crescent City Classic race director Eric Stuart. “Families can unwind for the holidays and enjoy hot gumbo and the popular family picture-taking with Santa. You get to do your workout with the race and then have early access to Celebration in the Oaks.”
Race officials expect more than 2,500 runners and walkers to take part in the two-mile event and enjoy gumbo from Blue Runner, hot chocolate and coffee from Community Coffee and a special appearance by Santa Claus.
The cost is $25 in advance and $30 on race day for adults. Children ages 4-10 may register for $10, and children 3 and younger enter free. To purchase race bibs in advance, visit runsignup.com/Race/LA/NewOrleans/Celebration.
Registration includes food, drinks, free photos with Santa and a long-sleeved official holiday-themed race shirt. Race bibs also allow 4 p.m. early race-day access to Celebration in the Oaks, featuring a half-million decorative lights and exhibits.
The run/walk is produced by the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic. It is part of the Crescent City Classic Race Series, which includes the Crescent City Classic 10K set for April 20, 2019. For information, visit ccc10k.com/celebration-in-the-oaks-runwalk.
Santas on the run
The annual Running of the Santas, a five-block fun run of costumed revelers through the Warehouse District, is set to start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Manning’s Restaurant, 519 Fulton St., and end at Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins Drive.
Enjoy food and drinks from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Manning’s, and a creative holiday costume contest at 8 p.m. at Generations Hall. Contestants may register online at www.runningofthesantas.com or on the day of the event beginning at 11 a.m. at Manning’s.
Category 6 and Paris Avenue will headline the post-run concert from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $20 in advance at the event website, and $85 VIP tickets include draft beer from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Manning’s and an open bar at Generations Hall.
Information is available at www.facebook.com/runningsantas and on Twitter, @RunningSantas.
A portion of event proceeds will benefit the That Others May Live Foundation, which provides scholarships, family counseling and aid to surviving children of United States Air Force Rescue Heroes who died during a rescue mission. The goal of the program is to ensure that every child of a fallen personnel recovery service member receives an opportunity for success.
Menorah lighting
The New Orleans VA Hospital, also known as Southeastern Louisiana Veterans Health Care System, is hosting its annual Menorah Lighting and Recognition Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, in the hospital’s main concourse near the entrance at 2400 Canal St.
Rabbi Mendel Ceitlin, director of education at Chabad Jewish Center of Suburban New Orleans, will facilitate the lighting.
Christmas concert
Shades of Praise choir will present its annual Christmas concert, “It’s All About the Baby,” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at the Academy of the Sacred Heart Nims Center, 4301 St. Charles Ave.
“If you need a Christmas spirit liftoff, this concert is the place to be,” said choir tenor and secretary Charlotte Travieso.
The concert supports the nonprofit choir’s mission to introduce gospel to wider audiences across racial and denominational boundaries, and to help forge relationships that dispel stereotypes and create racial harmony.
Prospective choir members are welcome to join rehearsals at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays in room 230 at the Loyola University Communication & Music Complex, at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Calhoun Street.
Concert tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Children younger than 12 enter free. For information, visit www.shadesofpraise.org.
Blood drive
St. Pius X Church Parish and the St. Pius X Junior Girl Scouts will hold a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at 6600 Spanish Fort Blvd.
Donors will receive family blood coverage for one year or blood coverage for the donor and up to three designated people. Donors also will receive a T-shirt and health screening and cholesterol testing. There will be a drawing for an HP inkjet printer.