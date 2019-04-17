Through May, the free Wednesday at the Square concert series is offering evenings with top local musicians, food and arts and crafts at Lafayette Square. Acts coming up at the event, sponsored by the Young Leadership Council of New Orleans, are:

April 17: Kermit Ruffins with Space and Harmony

April 24: Marc Broussard with the Iceman Special

May 1: Deacon John with Trumpet Mafia

May 8: Cyril Neville's Swampfunk with Miss Mojo

May 15: Kristin Diable & the City with the Quickening

May 22: Mia Borders with co-headliner Billy Iuso

Concerts are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.    

