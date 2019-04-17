Through May, the free Wednesday at the Square concert series is offering evenings with top local musicians, food and arts and crafts at Lafayette Square. Acts coming up at the event, sponsored by the Young Leadership Council of New Orleans, are:
April 17: Kermit Ruffins with Space and Harmony
April 24: Marc Broussard with the Iceman Special
May 1: Deacon John with Trumpet Mafia
May 8: Cyril Neville's Swampfunk with Miss Mojo
May 15: Kristin Diable & the City with the Quickening
May 22: Mia Borders with co-headliner Billy Iuso
Concerts are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.