As we celebrate Independence Day, keep in mind that the festivities and fireworks that come allow with it can be very stressful for pets.
By July 5, social media news feeds will be flooded with posts of lost and found animals that panicked and escaped because of the noise and commotion that go along with celebrating the Fourth.
It is very common for dogs to be frightened of loud noises, and they'll want to get as far away as possible from the alarming sounds.
Signs of stress include trembling, shaking, pacing, panting, destructive behavior, whining, barking, vomiting and the determination to escape.
It is never a good idea to assume that a dog will tolerate the noise of fireworks. Dogs change over the years, and a pet that may have not been bothered by the celebrations in the past can be sensitive to them now.
Here are some tips to keep pets safe this Fourth of July:
Take potty breaks early: If a dog is nervous, he will likely avoid going outside once the celebrations have started, so make sure all potty breaks are taken care of before the sun goes down.
Inside is best: If possible, keep pets indoors for the duration of the fireworks. This is especially important if no one will be home with the pet. Turning up a television or radio to help buffer the noise from outside will also help minimize the stress.
Supervision outdoors: If the dog must go outside, closely supervise him as unexpected noises may take him by surprise, and his instinct may be to run for it.
Have proper identification: Make sure pets are wearing collars and ID tags at all times. This is a good time to make sure all microchip and tag information is current.
Allow for accidents: If away from home, do not be surprised if the dog has been destructive or has a potty accident, as these are ways of coping with the stress.
Create a distraction: A new chew toy can keep pets occupied.
In severe cases of anxiety, seek advice from the vet, as medication may be needed. The last thing anyone wants is for an already-frightened dog to be in distress and roaming the streets away from the comfort of his family. Have a plan in place to keep all pets safe and secure during the festivities.
Events
SATURDAY: From noon to 4 p.m., Animal Rescue New Orleans will hold an adoption event at Petco, 3520 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie. Dogs will be available for foster or adoption, along with information on fostering, adopting and volunteering. For more info, contact adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.
SUNDAY: Rock, Ride and Rescue, a fundraiser to support animals with special needs at the Louisiana SPCA, will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Rock 'N' Bowl. The fun event benefits other nonprofits as well. Presale tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.la-spca.org/rrr. For more information, call (504) 368-5191.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and your contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish, send to cluna@sbpg.net.