Winners in the Louisiana Writes competition from Lusher Charter School in New Orleans include, front row from left, Sal Balsamo, Melanie Richards, Oliver Morse, Trent Johnson, Keiffer Ary and Noah Henderson. In the second row are McAlear Block, Emma Rioux, Gabrielle Marullo, Christina You and Ella Guichet. In the third row are Sisira Holbrook, Evelyn Burvant, Brynn Beatty, Bryce Langford, Grace Walker, Ari Berk and Poet Wolf.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Students from Lusher Charter School came away from the Louisiana Writes competition with eight first-place awards. 

In competition among third- and fourth-graders, Oliver Morse finished third in nonfiction. 

In competition among fifth- and sixth-graders:

  • Keiffer Ary, first, fiction
  • Caleb Scott, first, poetry
  • McAlear Block, second, nonfiction
  • Noah Henderson, second, poetry
  • Sal Balsamo, third, nonfiction
  • Melanie Richards, third, fiction.

In competition among seventh- and eighth-graders: 

  • Emma Rioux, first, fiction
  • Sisira Holbrook, first, poetry
  • Christina You, second, poetry
  • Eleanor Guichet, third, fiction
  • Cayley Ng, third, poetry.

In competition among ninth- and 10th-graders:

  • Ari Berk, first, poetry
  • Poet Wolfe, first, nonfiction
  • Ari Berk, second, nonfiction
  • Kayla Red, second, poetry
  • Brynn Beatty, third in nonfiction and poetry
  • Trent Johnson, third in fiction.

In competition among 11th- and 12th-graders: 

  • Gabrielle Marullo, first, poetry
  • Grace Walker, first, fiction
  • Raven Little, second, poetry
  • Evelyn Burvant, third, fiction
  • Bryce Langford, third, poetry.

