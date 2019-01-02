Students from Lusher Charter School came away from the Louisiana Writes competition with eight first-place awards.
In competition among third- and fourth-graders, Oliver Morse finished third in nonfiction.
In competition among fifth- and sixth-graders:
- Keiffer Ary, first, fiction
- Caleb Scott, first, poetry
- McAlear Block, second, nonfiction
- Noah Henderson, second, poetry
- Sal Balsamo, third, nonfiction
- Melanie Richards, third, fiction.
In competition among seventh- and eighth-graders:
- Emma Rioux, first, fiction
- Sisira Holbrook, first, poetry
- Christina You, second, poetry
- Eleanor Guichet, third, fiction
- Cayley Ng, third, poetry.
In competition among ninth- and 10th-graders:
- Ari Berk, first, poetry
- Poet Wolfe, first, nonfiction
- Ari Berk, second, nonfiction
- Kayla Red, second, poetry
- Brynn Beatty, third in nonfiction and poetry
- Trent Johnson, third in fiction.
In competition among 11th- and 12th-graders:
- Gabrielle Marullo, first, poetry
- Grace Walker, first, fiction
- Raven Little, second, poetry
- Evelyn Burvant, third, fiction
- Bryce Langford, third, poetry.