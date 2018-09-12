One reason pets get surrendered to a shelter is because the owner has a baby on the way. However, a new baby does not mean it’s time to get rid of the dog. In fact, pets can benefit a child’s development in a number of ways.
With proper introduction, boundaries and supervision, a new baby and pets can coexist peacefully.
When the pet has been used to having all of its human’s time and attention, some jealousy may occur when a baby enters the family. During the transition of welcoming a new baby, setting aside even a few minutes a day to spend quality time with the pets can go a long way.
Expectant parents take lots of classes to prepare for their new bundle of joy: Lamaze, CPR certification and the like. Add to the list the “Dogs and Babies” class at East Jefferson General Hospital to help parents prepare the pets for the new arrival.
Angela Portera, owner of Puppy Love Daycare in Metairie, and EJGH present this two-hour seminar.
It is important that parents help the dog adapt to this new addition and create a safe environment for both the dog and the baby. This class is also recommended for the grandparents, baby sitters or anyone who owns a dog that will be around the new baby.
The next class will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in the Prenatal Classroom on the fourth floor. This is a humans-only class, so leave the pups at home. It is $20 for one person, $35 per couple. Those interested can learn more and register at ejgh.org/your-health/healthy-lifestyles/classes-support/expectant-families.
“One of the topics discussed in our Dogs & Babies Classes is the many ways to prepare your dog for the changes coming, (starting) now. Practice while pregnant," Portera said. "Put your feet up and a food-stuffed Kong down, and tell your dog to entertain himself until further notice. There will be lots of this laying around while parents are busy with feeding, changing and rocking the baby."
After the baby comes home, keep some things in mind:
ROUTINE: Just like babies, dogs and cats are creatures of habit. Keeping the routine as normal as possible will eliminate acting out after the baby is home. Also, allowing the dog to explore the nursery and exposing it to the smells of baby items such as powders, lotions and diapers will help it to become familiar with the new smells and surroundings that come with the baby.
SUPERVISE: Once a child is mobile, it is crucial to supervise all interactions between the child and the pet. This is a great opportunity to teach boundaries and the importance of being gentle with animals. For example, a child can provoke an otherwise calm dog because they were unsupervised or the parents had not given them proper instructions.
As the mother of an 8-year-old child and three small dogs, I have learned the art of protecting the child from the dogs as well as protecting the dogs from the child, especially when my son was a toddler.
BENEFITS: Pets provide physical, social and emotional benefits to children. As a child gets older, he or she will enjoy opportunities to help feed, brush and walk the dog. Pets provide a natural social icebreaker for making friends and seem to have a way of helping a shy child develop social relationships.
Having a pet in the home is not only an enjoyable experience for children, but it also provides a great way to teach responsibility. Just remember to keep pet-oriented tasks age appropriate as this is essential for the safety of both the child and the pet.
