The Kiwanis Club of the Third District New Orleans held a yard sale Oct. 27 to raise money for its community service projects. The sale brought in more than $1,500 for projects benefiting Raintree House for Girls, Mercy Endeavors Community Center, Angel's Place and the Metropolitan Battered Women's Center, among others. The club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Maple Street Cafe, 7623 Maple St., New Orleans.