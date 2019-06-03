RECORDS CENTER: The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has launched a new online public records center for the public to request and receive records from the department. Users can submit records requests, track those requests and view released records in one location. For information, visit dcfs.la.gov.
YOGA CLASSES: Ochsner's Cancer Center is sponsoring free yoga classes for cancer survivors and people with multiple sclerosis at Ochsner Fitness Center's Harahan location (Elmwood Fitness Center). The classes for cancer survivors are at 4 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. Saturdays, with an additional class at 6 p.m. at Ochsner Center for Primary Care and Wellness, 1401 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, in the Camellia Conference Room. The classes for those with MS are Fridays at 11:30 a.m., with an additional class at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Heritage Plaza, 111 Veterans Blvd., Metairie. For information, call Louanne Cho at (504) 862-6861.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.