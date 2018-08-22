Former students of the all-girls Catholic St. Joseph Academy gathered recently in Metairie for a reunion.
Eighteen of the class of 57 members were on hand, including Joan Bendix De Brock, Pat Boudreaux Stieffel, Caryl DeBlanc Verret, Georganne Fried Pecunia, Margaret Madere Gonzalez, Lynn McCarthy Sweeney, Solidad Pedreira Cheramie, Nellie Rodrigue Barsoza, Betty Schellhass Maumus and Carole Schulingkamp Simpson.
Also attending were Joycelyn Sikes Valeton, Myrl Stevens Studson, Lorrie Del Swords Vanderwall, Violet Treigle Hamilton, Mary Jane Watkins Raymond, Myrtle Weiderman Costanza, Julianne White Anderssen and Marie Wiltz Halley.