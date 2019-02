Mardi Gras historian and float designer Henri Schindler, center, was the guest speaker at the January meeting of the Metairie Woman's Club. He told of his years of creating themes and floats for some of the city's largest krewes. He spoke of his favorite parades and floats through the years, keeping in mind the history behind each one. With Schindler are Jerry Gast, left, president-elect of the Metairie Woman's Club, and program chairwoman Ginger Crawford.