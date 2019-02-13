GRANT RECEIVED: Metropolitan Human Services District will launch a mobile unit during Carnival to enhance existing statewide prevention, treatment and recovery support services for Louisiana State Opioid Response program with a $740,000 grant from the Louisiana Department of Health. The mobile team will create awareness and education and treatment of opioid use at various parades including Femme Fatale, Alla, Mid-City and Bacchus.
ADVOCATE EXCELLENCE: Dr. Jessica Landry, of LSU Health New Orleans, has received the 2019 American Association of Nurse Practitioners Louisiana State Award for Nurse Practitioner Advocate Excellence. An instructor of clinical nursing, Landry coordinates the BSN-DNP Primary Care Family Nurse Practitioner Program at the nursing school. Landry developed the Advocacy Program that trains health care providers to communicate and provide culturally sensitive care to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and intersex (LGBTQI) patients nationwide. Landry will be recognized at an awards ceremony June 18-23, in Indianapolis.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.