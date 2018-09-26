Grant applications are due Monday, Oct. 1, from area schools and youth development charities that want to take part in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Fall Classic Health and Fitness Challenge race on Saturday, Nov. 3, at City Park. The race is the only qualifier at the 5K distance for the Crescent City Classic, a 10K race set for April 20.
“The Health and Fitness Challenge Grant is an amazing opportunity for schools and youth-oriented charities to raise much-needed funds,” said Eric Stuart, Crescent City Classic race director. “The money raised locally for schools and nonprofits really has a positive impact on the health and well-being of New Orleans youth.”
Grant recipients will receive a discounted entry fee, a collector’s edition commemorative print and the opportunity for cash grants based on participation.
The school or organization with the most entries will receive $3,000, a spirit trophy and their logo on the 2019 Fall Classic T-shirt. The second-place school or organization receives $1,500, and third-place receives $750. Participating schools and charities must register a minimum of 50 race participants. For information visit ccc10K.com/crescent-city-fall-classic.
Run For It!
The Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic recently announced local charities accepted into its 2019 Run For It! program. This year’s list includes 14 returning nonprofits and 10 new additions. Last year’s charities raised more than $1 million for their organizations.
The 24 charities are 50 Legs, Bastion Community of Resilience, Covenant House of New Orleans, Girls on the Run, Giving Hope, Kelly Gibson Foundation, Son of a Saint, Team Gleason, Youth Run Nola, Boys Hope Girls Hope, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Kickin Parkinson’s, LASPCA.
Also, New Orleans Family Justice Center, New Orleans Musicians Assistance Foundation, CASA Jefferson, Habitat for Humanity New Orleans, Split Second Foundation, Animal Rescue New Orleans, Next Generation, Ronald McDonald House, Crossroads, Angel’s Place and Junior League New Orleans.
The charities will form teams of 100 runners/walkers who can commit to raising a minimum of $200 for their charity by race day. Runners receive perks and incentives for joining the program, including a personal online fundraising page. All of the money raised will be donated directly to the charity partners.
For information about the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic Run For It! program visit ccc10k.com/charity-and-fundraising.
Help homeless veterans
Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System will collect donations to support homeless veterans from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Oct. 17. The medical center is located at 2400 Canal St.
Nonperishable food items, toiletries, blankets, new men’s and women’s undergarments, and gently used men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and backpacks are welcome.
“All of the donations we receive will go to veterans during our annual Stand Down for Homeless Veterans scheduled for Oct. 27,” said Medical Center Director Fernando O. Rivera. “On this day, we’ll be completing medical screenings, providing hot meals, clothing and other resources for those who need it. We can’t do it alone — it takes many partners in the community to pull this event together for our nation’s heroes.”
To volunteer for the Stand Down contact Cynthia White at Cynthia.white19@va.gov or call (504) 507-2033. For information visit neworleans.va.gov.
Fortier reunion
The Fortier High School Class of 1958 reunion will take place Sept. 27-30. All events are open to spouses and family members, as well as graduates of other years.
Events include a party from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Rock and Bowl ($35); a free tour of the Fortier/Lusher facility at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29; dinner and dancing from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Southern Yacht Club ($60); and a gathering at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Morning Call at City Park.
Tennis funraiser
Raphael Village will hold its 4th annual Tennis “Funraiser” including a pro-am event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, and a tournament from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at City Park’s Pepsi Tennis Courts, 5900 Marconi Drive.
There will be women’s and men’s doubles levels, and winners will receive a $250 prize. Cost is $90 per team plus a can of USTA tennis balls. To register visit raphaelvillage.org.
Raphael Village, Academy and Guild supports special needs individuals with a focus on helping young people find their way into productive adult life. A residential program is planned in the Irish Channel neighborhood. For information, visit raphaelvillage.org.