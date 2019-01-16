MLK DAY EVENTS
DISCUSSION AND EXHIBIT: "Who is Frank Hayden?" will be the discussion at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Ashé Cultural Arts Center, 1712 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Historian and author Freddi W. Evans interviews sculptor Martin Payton about Hayden, the sculptor of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue in the plaza at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Oretha Castle Haley boulevards. Call (504) 569-9070 for more information or visit www.ashecac.org.
MLK MUSICAL TRIBUTE: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Martin Luther King Task Force Inc. will sponsor a musical program at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Thompson Temple Church of God in Christ, 1515 Whitney Ave., Gretna. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 21.
CIVIL RIGHTS LUNCHEON: Ashé Cultural Arts Center will host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.-Cesar Chavez Commemorative Luncheon at noon Friday, Jan. 18, at the Ashé Power House, 1731 Baronne St., New Orleans. Tickets are $25. The yearly gathering is named for the civil rights activists who led nonviolent peace movements for African-Americans and Mexican farmworkers. For information, call (504) 569-9070 or visit www.ashecac.org.
EXHIBIT AND CONTEST: A reception for the annual MLK Commemorative Art Exhibition and Student Contest will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Ashé Power House, 1731 Baronne St., New Orleans. The theme is "Standing in Times of Challenge and Change: Remember, Celebrate, Act." The keynote speaker is Lloyd Dennis. The exhibit is open through March 31. For more information, visit www.ashecac.org.
PRAYER SERVICE: A sunrise prayer service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Sunrise Baptist Church, 1325 LeBouef St., Gretna. The event is sponsored by the Martin Luther King Task Force Inc.
COMMUNITY SING: "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is a community singalong at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Ashé Power House, 1731 Baronne St., New Orleans. The free event includes vocalists and musicians leading songs and chants of the Civil Rights movement. For information, call (504) 569-9070 or visit www.ashecac.org.
MLK PARADE: L.W. Higgins High School, 7201 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, will be the starting point for a parade in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21. The parade will end at Johnny Jacobs Playground, 5851 Fifth St., Marrero.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
KELLOGG GRANT: STEM NOLA has received a one-year, $140,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation for inquiry- and project-based learning and to develop an online platform for resource-sharing, peer support and additional STEM learning and training for pre-K to second grade educators through "Starting Early in STEM."
NORD FORMAL CLOTHING DRIVE: The New Orleans Recreation Department is accepting donations of gently used and dry-cleaned gowns, suits and shoes to support its annual Teen Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball. Donation drops are set up at City Hall in the Real Estate Office (5W06) and the NORD Administration Building (5420 Franklin Ave.) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information on donation drops, call (504) 658-3052 or email nordcTeens@nola.gov.
BOOK DRIVE: Through January, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of St. Charles Parish will be collecting children's books as an MLK Day of Service project. Donations are accepted at the RSVP office at Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling. For more information, call (985) 783-8907.
CHRISTMAS TREE PICKUP: The St. Charles Parish Public Works Department will pick up live Christmas trees for curbside recycling on Jan. 17 and Jan. 24. Drop-off sites also will be available at the East and West Bank Bridge Parks in Destrehan and Luling until Jan. 24. Trees must be stripped of all decorations. Flocked trees will not be accepted. The trees will be used for coastal restoration in the Bayou Gauche area.
CALL FOR ENTRIES: The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts seeks high school junior and senior artists for the contest "Cosmos," to mark the foundation's 10th anniversary. Art will be judged on three criteria: concept and design; technical skill; and creativity. Deadline to enter is Jan. 18. For information on the contest and the foundation, visit www.georgerodriguefoundation.org.
FAMILY GAME NIGHT: NORD presents a fun-filled evening for children, including those with special needs, at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Sanchez Rec Center, 1616 Caffin Ave., New Orleans. For information, visit nordc.org or call (504) 658-3049.
HNOC SYMPOSIUM: Registration for The Historic New Orleans Collection’s 23rd Williams Research Center Symposium is open for “The French Quarter” on Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St. The program will feature scholars discussing the visual, social and commercial elements of the city’s original footprint. Moderated by Diane Mack, radio host of “Morning Edition” and “Inside the Arts,” the program will also feature the following speakers and topics:
- Richard Campanella, of the Tulane University School of Architecture, will discuss the neighborhood’s cultural geography in the 19th and 20th centuries.
- Mark Cave, senior curator and oral historian at THNOC, will moderate a panel discussion with JoAnn Clevenger, Arthur Brocato and Dorothy Benge, all of whom participated in the institution’s “Vieux Carré Memoir” oral history project.
- John H. Lawrence, of THNOC, will explore photographs of the French Quarter.
- Alecia P. Long, of Louisiana State University, will examine the changing character of night life in the French Quarter throughout the 20th century.
- John T. Magill, retired THNOC historian and curator, will explore the French Quarter and its riverfront.
- Eric Seiferth, associate curator and historian at THNOC, will discuss rhythm and blues as it relates to the neighborhood.
Registration ranges from $50 and $90. For more information, including a complete schedule of talks and links to online registration, visit www.hnoc.org/programs/wrc-symposium.
BAND GALA: The American Legion Band Post 377 is sponsoring a gala and auction at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Jefferson-Orleans North, 2600 Edenborn Ave., Metairie. Admission is $40. This gala is a fundraiser for the 40-piece band to compete and perform for the 100th anniversary of the American Legion National Convention in Indianapolis in August. Ten percent of the net proceeds will be donated to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Band of Excellence. For information, call (504) 559-3029 or email Americanlegionpost377band@gmail.com.
"FÊTES VOS VOEUX": Alliance Français hosts a celebration from 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at 1519 Jackson Ave., New Orleans. Planned are music, drinks, "galettes des rois" and more at the free event. King cakes, snacks and drinks to share are requested. For information, see www.af-neworleans.org.
AUTHOR APPEARANCE: Laura Cayouette, a writer and actress, will be discussing her experiences at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie, part of the regular meeting of the South Louisiana chapter of the Romance Writers of America. Best known as Leonardo DiCaprio’s sister in "Django Unchained," Cayouette has acted in more than 60 movies and TV shows. She will discuss self-publishing, writing a series and more. For information, see www.jplibrary.net.
DUTCH OVEN SOCIETY: The Wego Cookers of the Louisiana Dutch Oven Society will present a demonstration beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Pavilion 1 at Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Anyone interested in learning to cook or enjoy outside cooking is invited to attend. Sampling of the dishes begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the park entrance fee of $3 for everyone ages 3-62 applies. For information, call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853.
LONGUE VUE CAMP: School's Out Day Camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. Children ages 5-10 will explore the gardens, make nature-themed art, play games and learn about plants and insects. Cost is $55 per day, $45 for members. Before and after care is available at an additional charge. For information, contact Lauren Rouatt at lrouatt@longuevue.com or call (504) 293-4719.
HEALING EVENT: The National Day of Racial Healing, part of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation's National Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Initiative, will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the Jazz and Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St., New Orleans, featuring Sunni Patterson, Tanya Huang, Donney Rose, The Harbinger Project, Grayhawk Perkins, Antonio Garza, and José Fermin Ceballos. For information, call Ashé Cultural Arts Center, (504) 569-9070 or visit www.ashecac.org.
AUDITION EXTENSION: Jan. 22 is the deadline to apply to audition as instrumentalists, vocalists and dancers with the Junior Philharmonic Society of New Orleans. The auditions will be held Saturday, Feb. 2, at Dixon Recital Hall, Tulane University, 6823 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Information on requirements and applications can be found at www.jrphilharmonic.org.
SAFE-DRIVER PROGRAM: An AARP Smart Driver program will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 22 at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. The class is open to all drivers 50 and older, whether they are AARP members or not. The cost is $15 per person, and those completing the class may receive a discount on their insurance premium good for three years. To register, call (504) 887-5269 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
OUR VOICE NUESTRA VOZ: A free Black and Brown Get Down Dinner to unite the black and brown communities of New Orleans will be held Jan. 24. For information about the time and location and to register, visit ovnv.org/campaign/black-brown-get-down. The event is being organized by Our Voice Nuestra Voz, a 501(c) (3) organization that builds the capacity of parents to advocate for all children in New Orleans to have access to a great school.
LEGAL CONSULTING: The Hispanic Resource Center of the City of Kenner's Department of Community Development, the Pro Bono Project and Ferriol Perez law firm will provide consultations on civil matters only from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 26, at 4312 Florida Ave., Kenner. For representation, proof is required for income guidelines. Matters include divorces, name change, bankruptcy, contract fraud, lease disputes, foreclosure and more. For information, call (504) 469-2570.
PARENTING DISCUSSION: A panel will discuss "The Blessing of a Skinned Knee — Using Jewish Teachings to Raise Self-Reliant Children," with Dr. Mark Sands, Nancy Timm and Dr. Sharon Pollin, moderated by Dr. Mike Wasserman at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, Goldring Woldenberg Jewish Community Campus, 3747 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie. RSVP by Jan. 31 to chardy@jcdsnola.org or call (403) 887-4091.
Meetings
KIWANIS CLUB OF ALGIERS: Ghassan Korban, director of the New Orleans Sewage and Water Board, will speak at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
ACADIAN HISTORY: Warren A. Perrin, author and attorney, will be the featured speaker at the Algiers Historical Society meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, New Orleans. The topic will Joseph "Beausoleil" Broussard, considered by many the father of Cajun culture and who's burial site is unknown. For information, visit www.algiershistoricalsociety.org.
GOP WOMEN: Ricky Templet, Jefferson Parish Council member from District 1, will be the guest speaker at the Republic Women's Club of Jefferson Parish at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at Chateau Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner. Tickets are $30 advance, $35 door. For information or reservations, call Carolyn Enterante at (504) 919-2101 or carolyn504@yahoo.com.
Honors
LEGEND AWARD: Malik Rahim, formerly known as Donald Guyton, will be recognized at the inaugural Living Legend Award Celebration at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at the Millie M. Charles School of Social Work, Southern University New Orleans, 6801 Press Drive. The evening starts with a reception, including a vendor’s village, and the 7 p.m. program will feature speakers, artists, performers and an address by Rahim. For more information, call (504) 286-5006.
OFFICERs OF THE YEAR: Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office Patrol Deps. Reandra Williams and Thomas Howard and Agent Craig Hudson received awards at community activities in December.
FBI ACADEMY GRADUATE: Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office Lt. Jimmy Bartholomew was recently graduated from the 11-week FBI National Academy at Quantico, Va. A 15-year veteran with the local office, Bartholomew has been affiliated with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force more than a decade.
QUARTERLY HONOR: Det. Lt. Christie Chauvin has been named Office of the Fourth Quarter by St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre, for her work investigating several felonies.
GANOTE ELECTED CHAIRMAN: Joe Ganote, St. Charles Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness director, was recently elected chairman of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Regional Directors Subcommittee by the regional directors. Ganote is currently serving as the Region 3 director and will continue to serve in that role in addition to serving as the chairman.