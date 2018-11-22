Alan Rovira was competing in a Florida triathlon when he first encountered Shelley Talbot.
Rovira and the guys in his running group — the Guido Sportif — were wearing Speedo swimsuit briefs as they dashed past Talbot — also a runner — and others in the crowd. The bizarre moment sparked a conversation between the two when mutual running friends later introduced them.
The sport is still part of the couple’s love story. In fact, they’re getting married the day after they compete in the New Orleans Athletic Club Turkey Day Race — one of the oldest races in the country. This marks its 111th anniversary.
Rovira, who’s been running the five-mile race since 1995, has enjoyed the annual event with friends, Talbot, and his three children: Elizabeth, 15; Collin, 14; and Ava, 11 — all members of the New Orleans Track Club.
“There is a big group of us that do this race, and it's just a great way to start off Thanksgiving,” Rovira said. “You wake up early, you get the race done, and then you’re ready to go straight into the Thanksgiving festivities.”
The NOAC Turkey Day Race has become a Thanksgiving tradition for many local families, along with their friends and relatives from around the country that visit New Orleans during the holiday.
“It’s great to see generations show up year after year,” said Chloe Nicolosi, director of the New Orleans Track Club. “Grandparents run alongside their children and grandchildren during the event, seeing it as the perfect opportunity to be active before sitting down for a Thanksgiving feast.”
The Turkey Day Race was established in 1907 by Francis Thomas “Tad” Gormley, the athletic director of the Young Men’s Gymnastic Club, which was later renamed the New Orleans Athletic Club.
The racecourse winds through New Orleans City Park and concludes on the track inside Tad Gormley Stadium, which was named in Gormley’s honor.
In 1986, the race became a charitable event that benefits the Spina Bifida Association of Greater New Orleans. Each year, thousands of dollars are donated to this cause through Turkey Day Race registrations.
Nicolosi recalled her own race-day traditions.
“My dad and I are each other's running buddy, so every Thanksgiving morning we would wake up and run the five-mile course before indulging in family festivities later than afternoon,” she said. “Since becoming the race director, the event is still a family affair for my household.”
Nicolosi’s dad is the equipment manager for the race, and her mom — she jokes — has the “extremely important job” of pouring beer for more than 3,000 participants. Her sister also helps out however she can.
The after-party features music, an awards ceremony, libations provided by Crescent Crown and food from local vendors.
After competitors head home for their well-earned Thanksgiving meal, the New Orleans Track Club team breaks down the site and packs up the race equipment, Nicolosi explained.
“Without the help of countless volunteers for the NOAC Turkey Day Race, this event would not be possible,” she said.
The race seems especially festive since many participants dress up as Thanksgiving symbols and historical figures: pilgrims, turkeys, and even popular dishes that comprise a holiday feast. (It’s not unusual to see someone wearing a pecan pie headpiece, jogging alongside a person dressed as a can of Reddi Wip.)
But rather than wear costumes, this year Rovira and his crew will sport custom-made T-shirts that read: “That moment when you realize it's too late to walk … so run! – Talbot Rovira Wedding – Turkey Day Race 2018.”
The shirts, donated by the Louisiana Running Company, depict one turkey running away from another – or, a bride chasing her groom.
After the post-race party, Rovira and his family will savor slivers of fried turkey, rich casseroles and “all the other fixings.” And nearly 24 hours later, Rovira and Talbot will exchange wedding vows in front of family and friends — many of them members of the Guido Sportif running group.
But whether or not the Guidos wear suit ensembles, rather than Speedo briefs, remains to be seen.