In preparation for the 2018 cotillion in December, the 2018 debutantes of SWANS Inc. shared their talents and fashion sense with a program in the fellowship hall of St. Charles United Methodist Church in Destrehan.
The program opened with a choral reading of the history of the SWANS organization, "Celebrating 66 Years: Legacy Presentation." The event also featured a piano performance by Traci Smith; a song from Taylor Lewis-Crockem; monologues by Najah Nicholas and Kia Washington; a media show by Alanna Porter; a flag routine by Jasmine Cain; and contemporary and hip-hop dances by Amaya Price, Christian Janeau and Ayssia Crockem.
The junior court performed "Creating a Legacy of Love, Peace, and Hope" and a special dance presentation. Members of the junior court are Debreace Bates, Rhiley Bickham, Davion Boykin, Maddison Brow, Jayden Crockem, Leyah Dejoie, TyKeyah Dejoie, Reginald Dejoie, Jacob Gardner, Elijah Williams and Janee Young.
The debutantes and junior court modeled today's fashions. The mistresses of ceremonies and mentors were Courtney Powell and Alex Julia Soniat. Raina Edwards-Elder chaired and orchestrated the event. The debutante co-chairwomen are SWANS Quintella Cola and Traci Smothers. Debra H. Edwards is president of the organization.