The Academy of Our Lady softball team completed its 2019 season as Louisiana High School Athletic Association District 4A champion and state quarterfinalist. In the front row, from left, are Madison Bailey, Gina Escude, Alexis Davis, Cambre Vegas, Corinne Harris, Kathryn McCormick, Hailey Allen and Cayden Libert. In the second row are coach Frankie Palmisano, Jenna Cressonie, Lacey Johnson, Eden Messa, Katelyn Luebbert, Jewel Freeman, Magen Authement, Paige Chaisson, Shea Pineda, Alyssa Hartman, Hailey Lovell and assistant coach Scott Richard. Kassi Cressonie is also a member of the team.