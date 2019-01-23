ST. RITA SCHOOL: The Home & School Association of St. Rita School will hold a general meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, in the gym of the school, 194 Ravan Ave., Harahan. There will be a $1,000 tuition drawing for members in good standing at the meeting, and also a uniform swap. For information, call the school office at (504) 737-074.
ST. MARY MAGDALEN: The board of the St. Mary Magdalen Parents' Club will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 in Massett Hall, 6421 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie.
SCIENCE TEACHING WORKSHOP: Core Element will present a free teacher workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 2, for teachers with students in grades three through eight. The workshop in the Oliver St. Pé Center (TRAC) at the University of New Orleans will use the 5E instructional model as a framework for lesson design as teachers will delve deeper into the new Louisiana Student Standards for Science with a focus on Earth science. A $25 refundable fee is required to register for the free workshop. Participating teachers will receive four contact hours and a $50 stipend funded with support from the Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation. To register, visit www.core4kids.org. To learn more about this and future workshops, call (504) 280-5715 or contact Tracey Zelden at tracey.zelden@core4kids.org.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: New student registration at St. Ann Catholic School will be from 6 p.m. tp 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, in the cafeteria of the school, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: John Devlin, executive director of schools for the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, will be the guest speaker when Brother Martin High School holds its annual prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Southern Yacht Club, 105 N. Roadway St., New Orleans. The breakfast is sponsored by the Parents Club and the Brothers of the Sacred Heart Alumni Association. Tickets are $50 per person at www.brothermartin.com/prayer-breakfast or (504) 284-6700; registration will close Feb. 6.
QUESTBRIDGE MATCH: Linda Denson, a senior at Benjamin Franklin High School, College Track scholar, and National Merit Semifinalist, has matched with Stanford University in California through the QuestBridge Program, a national program that connects high-achieving, low-income seniors with full scholarships. The daughter of Kebori Dimitri Denson and Valerie King, Linda will study biomedical engineering at the California school.
OPERA DOUBLE-BILL: NOCCA vocal music presents an opera double-bill of Vaughan Williams' "Riders to the Sea" and Menotti's "The Old Maid and the Thief" at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24-25 in Lupin Hall, at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, 2800 Chartres St. Tickets are $15. Both short, early 20th-century works tell stories of how women's lives are affected by the importance they place on men.
CHALMETTE HIGH SCHOOL POSSE SCHOLARS: Graduating seniors Hailey Abrams and Brian Williams of Chalmette High School are among 40 students from the New Orleans area who have been awarded Posse Foundation scholarships that provide four-year, full tuition, merit-based leadership scholarships. The Posse New Orleans partner institutions are Illinois Wesleyan University, Case Western Reserve University, Tulane University and the University of Notre Dame. Abrams will attend the University of Notre Dame, where she plans to major in political science. Williams will attend Tulane University, where he plans to study engineering and physics.
NOCCA POSSE SCHOLARS: Nyja White of Kenner and Ahmari Vaughn of New Orleans have been awarded Posse Foundation scholarships that provide four-year, full tuition, merit-based leadership scholarships. White, a senior at McDonogh #35 College Prep, studies drama at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, and Vaughn, a senior in the NOCCA Full-Day Academic Studio, studies dance at NOCCA. White plans to attend Illinois Wesleyan University to study theater. Vaughan plans to attend Case Western University to major in dance with a minor in philosophy.
NOCCA VOCAL MUSIC: Two classical vocal music students at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts have earned the opportunity to audition at The Juilliard School. Treshor Stirgus from New Orleans and Olivia Gray from Covington, who are friends in and out of school, will both audition on the same day in March.
ST. JOAN OF ARC CATHOLIC SCHOOL: King Brady St. Pierre and Queen Noelle Remondet will reign over the senior court of the Krewe Jeanne d’Arc XLIV at St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in LaPlace, and King Mick Mastainich and Queen Ainsley Mulkey will reign over the junior court. “SJA Turns on the Jukebox” will be the theme for the presentation of the royal courts on Feb. 15 and 16. Other members of the senior court are Prince Owen Faucheux and Princess Mikayla Penton, Duke Jay Childs and Maid Layla Jackson, Duke Logan Barrios and Maid Jenna Chauvin, Duke Forrier Fabre and Maid Adrienne Arnett, Duke Edwin Funez and Maid Brooke Smith, Duke Joshua Jensen and Maid Alyse Chauvin, and Duke Hudson Heltz and Maid Olivia St. Martin. Other members of the junior court are Prince Travis Marchetta and Princess Veronica Matherne, Duke Justin Nevers and Maid Rylie Panepinto, and Duke Sawyer Edwards and Maid Bella Angotti.
SCI HIGH: Students from the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School recently participated in a day of service benefiting Habitat for Humanity. The “Banga Build” was organized by the band Tank and the Bangas. The students are participants in the WriteBrained program at Sci High, which organizes a day of service every year. The club takes students on at least one field trip a month to provide a cultural experience outside the classroom.
OPEN HOUSES
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: An open house for the parents of prospective St. Ann students will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, in the cafeteria, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. Walk-through tours for families are offered every Monday and Thursday that school is in session, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the office, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie.
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON: An open house for parents of prospective students from prekindergarten through seventh grade at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, 4119 St. Elizabeth Drive, Kenner, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Volunteers from the Home and School Association will lead tours of the school, and faculty members will be available to answer questions. For information, visit seasschool.org or call (504) 468-3524.
SAMUEL J. GREEN CHARTER SCHOOL: An open house for the families of prospective students at Samuel J. Green Charter School, 2319 Valence St., New Orleans, will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 24. School tours will be offered from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Feb. 5. For information, visit firstlineschools.org/samuel-j-green-charter-school or call (504) 304-3532.
AUDUBON SCHOOLS OPEN HOUSES: Audubon Schools are holding open houses for prospective students from prekindergarten through eighth grade and their parents:
- Audubon Gentilly, pre-K through second grade, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 25 and Feb. 13, 4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434.
To apply, visit enrollnola.org. For information, call (504) 324-7100, email admissions@auduboncharter.com or go to auduboncharter.com.
KENNER DISCOVERY HEALTH SCIENCES ACADEMY: An open house for the families of prospective kindergartners at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 23 at the Rivertown Campus, 415 Williams Blvd., Kenner. The open house for students in grades one through eight and their families will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Maine Campus, 2504 Maine St., Kenner. The open house for grades nine and 10 will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Vintage Campus, 201 Vintage Drive, Kenner. For information, visit discoveryhsf.org.
YOUNG AUDIENCES CHARTER SCHOOL: An open house for the families of prospective kindergarten and first-grade students from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Harvey Early Learning Center of the Young Audiences Charter School, 3400 Sixth St. At the same time, there will be an open house for prospective students in grades two through nine and their families at the Young Audiences Kate Middleton Campus, 1407 Virgil St., Gretna. For information, visit www.yacharterschool.org or call (504) 304-6332.