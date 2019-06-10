EAST ST. JOHN HIGH SCHOOL: Brendon Nunnery, a 2019 graduate of East St. John High School in Reserve, has received a $500 Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association scholarship. Nunnery, the son of David Sampson and Leslie Nunnery, plans to study physical therapy at LSU-Shreveport.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: Students from St. Mary's Dominican High School have earned several music honors at the state and district levels. Dominican also received the Louisiana Music Educators Association All-State Band-Choir-Jazz-Orchestra Academic Honors Award. Dominican’s Fine Arts Department Chair Brenda Castillo is director of instrumental and vocal music, and co-moderator of the Tri-M Music Honor Society and Liturgical Music Ministers.
- Molly Gaffney, LMEA All-State Senior High Senior High Honor Women’s Chorale, Academic Excellence.
- Elise Bourg, All-State Senior High Mixed Choir, Academic Excellence.
- Kate Heller, All State Senior High Honor Concert Band, Academic Excellence.
- Alexis Favalora, All-State Senior High Honor Symphonic Band.
- Elise Bourg and Molly Gaffney, Louisiana-American Choral Directors Association All-State Honor Women’s Chorale.
- Alexis Favalora and Kate Heller, Loyola University/Colonel John Bourgeois Senior High Honor Band.
- Isabella Brockway, Alexis Favalora, Katie Favalora, and Kate Heller, District VI Senior High Honor Band.
- Catherine Mansfield, District VI Junior High Honor Band.
- Madison Adams, Elise Bourg, Mia DiGiovanni, Rose Doskey, Sarah Dubea, Pelarr Edwards, Molly Gaffney, Kamryn Gervais, Elise Karcher, Kaylie Nguyen, Olivia Olson and Samantha White, District VI Senior High Honor Choir.
- Carol Alley, Kelci Lewis and Cecilia Madary, District VI Youth Honor Chorus.
- Alexis Favalora and Kate Heller, Multi-District Senior High Honor Orchestra.
- Rose Doskey, Molly Gaffney, Olivia Olson and Kellie Tucker, State Music Rally.
START THE ADVENTURE IN READING: A graduation ceremony was held recently for nine students who completed the Start the Adventure in Reading program at Grace Presbyterian Church in Metairie. The students, who attend W.G. Schneckenburger Elementary School in Kenner or Harold Keller Elementary School in Metairie, gathered Tuesday and Thursday afternoons for tutoring sessions at the church. STAIR is the literacy project of Metropolitan Republican Women, which helps purchase books for the students to take home. For information about STAIR and The Metro Club contact Linda Bergeron at lindabergeron@yahoo.com.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: A golf tournament for boys in grades five through eight, teamed with a parent or guardian, will be presented by Brother Martin High School at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Bayou Oaks North Course at City Park, 1040 Filmore Ave., New Orleans. The entry fee for the nine-hole event is $50 per two-person team before July 5, when the cost will go up to $60. The entry fee covers green fees, golf cart rental, food and drink. Walk-up registration is available. To register, www.brothermartin.com. For information, call Crusader golf coach Ron Brisbi at (504) 810-0121.