Tying for first in the March artist of the month competition of the Metairie Art Guild are, from left, Toni Tyndall, for "Tide Pool," acrylic on canvas; and Carolyn Sullivan Martinez for "Peachy Poppy," watercolor under glass. Standing third from left is Joan Longo, who won second place with "Cypress Swamp," acrylic on canvas. Proceeding from left are Francis Shelton, Kathleen Thomas and Rosemary McCann, who tied for third with "Sheep," acrylic on canvas; "White Calla Lily," oil on canvas; and "Island Lady," acrylic on canvas. For information on the guild, visit metairieartguild.com.