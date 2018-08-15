BIG EASY PARKINSON'S SUPPORT GROUP: Jill Siemssen, of U.S. World Meds, will speak about medical advances in the treatment of Parkinson's at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at the Esplanade I room of the Conference Center at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. Contact Bonnie Huddleston at bonhudd4417@gmail.com or bigeasyfleurdelis.org.
MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID TRAINING: Learn how to help someone with a mental health or substance abuse problem at NAMI's training at 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur de Lis Drive, New Orleans. CEUs are available for social workers. Registration is $10. Write education@namineworleans.org or call (504) 896-2345.
LOSS OF A SPOUSE GRIEFSHARE: Christian Fellowship Church, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero, will host a two-hour seminar at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, for widows and widowers. It consists of a video presentation and group discussion. The accompanying workbook is $5. For information and to register, call (504) 347-4875.
DIVORCE RECOVERY PROGRAM: Celebration Church will begin DivorceCare, a 14-week divorce recovery program, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 2001 Airline Drive, Metairie, for anyone separated or divorced. It is a Christian-based program to help overcome issues and promote healing. Registration is $17.50 for the workbook. Child care is available. For information, contact Chris Russo at (504) 831-9673 or cruss46@bellsouth.net or online at www.divorcecare.org/groups/96397.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.
HEALING AFTER TRAUMA SERIES: Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response (STAR) and the Women's Center for Healing and Transformation will hold healing series Sept. 19-24 in New Orleans and Abita Springs. Led by psychotherapist Mike Lew, the workshops will target healing for survivors as well as training programs for counselors and social workers. New Orleans locations will be at STAR, 123 N. Genois St., and in Abita Springs at the Women's Center, 71667 Leveson St. Call (504) 407-0711 or visit star.ngo to register online.