Last week, my dog Bailee had several close encounters with a wasp. They did not actually come into contact, but it got me thinking about what I should do if one of my dogs is stung by a wasp or a bee.
Insect bites can cause reactions ranging from mild irritation to life-threatening shock. So what is the best course of action when a dog is bitten by a bee or a wasp?
Be observant: If the family dog comes inside and starts chewing at his paws or rubbing his face with his paws, he may have encountered something outdoors. Swelling may be an even more definitive sign that he has been bitten by something.
Find the culprit: Check outdoors for insects in the area where the dog was. It may be difficult to find the cause, but it’s worth a look just in case. Also, check the dog in the area he is favoring to see whether any evidence, such as a bee stinger, was left behind.
Treat the bite: Make a thick paste of baking soda and water and apply it to the area of the sting or bite. An ice pack can also be applied to the affected area to minimize swelling.
Consult a vet: Some bites are worse than others, and dogs all react differently. Some can have a mild reaction, while others may be severely allergic to insect bites. Allergic reactions usually present within 20 minutes of the bite, but may not appear for hours, so close monitoring of the pet after a bite or sting is important.
When is it an emergency situation? A pet that has been bitten needs immediate medical attention if it shows any of the following signs:
- Significant swelling around the head or neck, as this can compromise breathing.
- Hives, which cause itching; the pet will need medication to alleviate the itching and combat the allergic reaction.
- Difficulty breathing or wheezing.
- Excessive drooling, as this could be a sign of swelling in the throat.
- Vomiting and/or diarrhea
- Disorientation, dizziness, lethargy
- Seizures.
If the family pet gets stung or bitten by an insect, it is best to call the vet immediately just to make sure you know the signs and symptoms to look for should an adverse reaction occur.
