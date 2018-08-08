SOCIETY INSTALLS OFFICERS: The St. Jude Society of St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Metairie recently installed new board members and officers. Judy Ancona will be president, with Carol Luna, vice president; Dianne Lemons, treasurer; Ann Kelly, recording secretary; Pam Boscareno, financial secretary; and Juanita Landry, registrar. Board members include Marie Curry, Virginia Causey, Shirley Presenberg, Gayle Vicknair, Josie Smith, Judy Martin, Mike Martin, Joyce Sarneguet, Gloria Indovina, Ellen Cook, Ann Barthelomew and Carol Temmes.
MEN'S MONTH AT MT. SINAI BAPTIST CHURCH: A series of events aimed at the men of the church at 1249 LeBouef St., New Orleans, is slated. The Brotherhood Annual Prayer Breakfast will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. The Male Chorus will sing at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, and is inviting all male choir members to join for the service. The annual Men's Conference will be held at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 27-31 with presenters each night. For more information, contact Kelvin Dorsey at (504) 248-6066 or (504) 344-4199.
SILENT RETREATS: The Christian Life Center at St. Joseph Abbey will hold two league retreats, open to all, with common prayer and reconciliation. The Rev. Paul Hart, retreat master, notes the theme is "How Faith and Suffering Hope." Retreats begin at 4 p.m. and end with lunch on the final day. Cost is $212.50 and up for the three-day retreat, and $325 and up for the four-day retreat. Meals and linens are provided. The first retreat is Aug. 10-12. Contact Pat Dempsey at (504) 392-4317. The second retreat is Aug. 17-19. Contact Rodney Savoy at (337) 237-0835 or Tony Anzalone at (985) 878-2045. Online, visit saintjosephabbey.com/about-the-clc.
CATHOLICS RETURNING HOME: A six-week series intended to give inactive Catholics an understanding of today’s church begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, in the parish center of St. Edward the Confessor Church, 4921 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie. It continues through Sept. 20. For more information, call the office at (504) 888-0703.
RELIGIOUS EDUCATION CLASS REGISTRATION: Christ the King Church in Terrytown is holding registration for Catholic education classes to begin Sept. 8 for children in first through eighth grades who do not attend a Catholic school. Courses are held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Deadline to register is Monday, Aug. 20. Registration packets are available at the church at 535 Deerfield Road, (504) 361-1500, or via email at releduckt@bellsouth.net.
FRESH FIRE: Catholic Charismatic Renewal of New Orleans will present Fresh Fire 2018, a program of refreshment and empowerment in the Holy Spirit, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in the St. Benilde cafeteria, 1901 Division St., Metairie. Speakers will include Al Mansfield, Patti Mansfield and Johnny Bertucci. Music will be provided by Jamie Diliberto and Tongues of Fire. Registration is $30 per person, or $10 for people ages 18-30, and includes lunch. To register, visit www.ccrno.org by noon Wednesday, Aug. 22. For information, call (504) 828-1368.
LOSS OF A SPOUSE GRIEFSHARE: Christian Fellowship Church, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero, will be host a two-hour seminar at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, for widows and widowers. It consists of a video presentation and group discussion. The accompanying workbook is $5. For information and to register, call (504) 347-4875.
DIVORCE RECOVERY PROGRAM: Celebration Church will begin DivorceCare, a 14-week divorce recovery program, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 2001 Airline Drive, Metairie, for anyone separated or divorced. It is a Christian-based program to help overcome issues and promote healing. Registration is $17.50 for the workbook. Child care is available. For information, contact Chris Russo at (504) 831-9673 or cruss46@bellsouth.net or online at www.divorcecare.org/groups/96397.
THE HOPE OF ISRAEL: Tikvat Yisrael (Hope of Israel), a Messianic women's group sponsored by CJF Ministries, meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month on the second floor of the Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans. The next meeting will be Sept. 2.There will be a 15-minute Israeli folk dance workshop at 4:15 p.m. For information, or to RSVP, contact Michelle Beadle at (210) 410-1034 or michelleb@cjfm.org.
ALPHA IN A CATHOLIC CONTEXT: A 12-week series of video presentations and discussions aimed at bringing people into a closer relationship with Jesus will be held Sept. 4 through Nov. 20 at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1900 Greenwood Drive, LaPlace. The free course, Alpha in a Catholic Context, is co-sponsored by St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in LaPlace and St. Peter Catholic Church in Reserve, and is open to people of all faiths ages 13 or older. To register, email Mark Williams at markw24@aol.com with the word "Alpha" in the subject line.