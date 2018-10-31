Harry and Lois Sam.jpg

Harry and Lois Sam, who married Oct. 25, 1958, in Algiers, recently marked their 60th anniversary.

Harry and Lois Sam of Marrero, who married Oct. 25, 1958, in Algiers, marked their 60th anniversary with a celebration Oct. 27 at the Marrero Community Center. 

The Sams, who have lived in Marrero for 50 years, have six children: Sheila Sutton-Samuel, Clinton Sam, Karen Sam-Dishman, Rodney Sam, Darren Sam and Blain Sam. Their family also includes 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.

Harry Sam was born and raised in the McDonoughville area of Gretna. He retired from Kass Bros. at age 62 after beginning work there as a diesel mechanic at age 17.

Lois Sam was born and raised in Algiers. She worked at Charity Hospital as a licensed practical nurse and retired from Home Health Care at age 62.

