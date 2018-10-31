Harry and Lois Sam of Marrero, who married Oct. 25, 1958, in Algiers, marked their 60th anniversary with a celebration Oct. 27 at the Marrero Community Center.
The Sams, who have lived in Marrero for 50 years, have six children: Sheila Sutton-Samuel, Clinton Sam, Karen Sam-Dishman, Rodney Sam, Darren Sam and Blain Sam. Their family also includes 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.
Harry Sam was born and raised in the McDonoughville area of Gretna. He retired from Kass Bros. at age 62 after beginning work there as a diesel mechanic at age 17.
Lois Sam was born and raised in Algiers. She worked at Charity Hospital as a licensed practical nurse and retired from Home Health Care at age 62.