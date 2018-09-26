The St. Bernard Art Guild held an officer installation dinner recently. In the front row, from left, are Beth Vincent, president; Marie Alvarez, co-vice president; and Meg McNutt, greetings. In the second row are Corinne Barreca, co-vice president, Janet Attaway, treasurer; Elaine Hodges, publicist; and Beth Montreuil, secretary. Janice Hilborn will be membership and Victoria Graves historian. The group meets every second Thursday of the month at Paintin' da Parish, 3313 Paris Road, Chalmette. For information, contact Vincent at pixbybethvincent@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/St.BernardArtGuild.