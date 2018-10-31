The world-famous Weeki Wachee mermaids will splash into Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St., New Orleans, for two long weekends, Nov. 1-4 and Nov. 8-11.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each of the eight days, mermaids and pirates will dive beneath the surface of the Great Maya Reef, which is home to stingrays and tropical fish. Each day will kick off with a pirate dive. Guests can also meet a mermaid up-close and have photos taken near the second floor stingray touchpool as well as enjoy many different new activities.
Aquarium admission is $29.95 for adults, $21.95 for children 2-12, and $24.95 for seniors 65 and older. For information about special activities available at an additional cost in connection with the mermaids' visits, go to newsroom.audubonnatureinstitute.org.
Located 45 minutes north of Tampa, Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is one of Florida's oldest roadside attractions, and is home to the world famous mermaids. These legendary sirens have been entertaining audiences worldwide since 1947. For information, visit www.weekiwachee.com.