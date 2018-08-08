clubaarp.nc.080818

At the recent AARP chapter meeting were, seated at left, President Joe Reine, and speaker Toastmaster Harold Welsh. Standing Maestro Dennis Assaf of the JPAS and Denise Alonzo.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Toastmaster Harold Welsh recently spoke to the AARP Chapter 4417 and explained how their toastmaster club gives confidence to people to help them speak before a group. 

The members of the chapter also heard from Dennis Assaf, executive and artist director of the Jefferson Performing Arts Society, who gave them a slide preview of the upcoming " Shear Madness" audience-participation murder mystery slated for Teatro Wego! in September. The dinner theater is located at 177A Sala Blvd., Westwego. The group will attend.

A toastmaster open house will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 10, at The Galleria, 1 Galleria Blvd., Metairie, Make reservations with Denise at (504) 300-9403.

