Toastmaster Harold Welsh recently spoke to the AARP Chapter 4417 and explained how their toastmaster club gives confidence to people to help them speak before a group.
The members of the chapter also heard from Dennis Assaf, executive and artist director of the Jefferson Performing Arts Society, who gave them a slide preview of the upcoming " Shear Madness" audience-participation murder mystery slated for Teatro Wego! in September. The dinner theater is located at 177A Sala Blvd., Westwego. The group will attend.
A toastmaster open house will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 10, at The Galleria, 1 Galleria Blvd., Metairie, Make reservations with Denise at (504) 300-9403.