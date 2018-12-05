Holidays
SHADES OF PRAISE: New Orleans' interracial gospel choir performs a concert and fundraiser themed "It's All About The Baby,” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Academy of the Sacred Heart Nims Fine Arts Center, 4301 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. The program features guest choirs from the academy. Tickets are $20 from any member or online at www.shadesofpraise.org/events/baby. Tickets will be $25 at the door.
"ET IN TERRA PAX": The Jefferson Chorale and the Loyola University Chorus present the work at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Roussel Hall, Loyola University, 6363 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans; and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 610 Sixth St., Gretna. Dr. Louise LeBruyere will direct.
HOLIDAY LUNCHEON: The St. Charles Parish Senior Citizens' Christmas Luncheon will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Edward Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling. Open to all seniors, the event is free and sponsored by the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran. For information, call (985) 783-5183.
REINDEER RUN & ROMP: Rudolph, Santa and friends will jingle their bells to signal the start of the race for kids, with the "Romp” featuring healthy activities for kids and parents, music, games, crafts and more. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Canal Place, 333 Canal St., New Orleans. For more information, visit www.downtownnola.com/holidays.
CELEBRATION IN THE OAKS RUN/WALK: This two-mile holiday-themed event kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday along City Park's Victory Avenue, with costume contest, treats, visits with Santa and a chance to see the park's light display. Registration is $25 advance or $30 day of the race, and $10 for children ages 4-10. For information, visit www.ccc10k.com/celebration-in-the-oaks-runwalk.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: The St. Pius X Women’s Club is hosting Breakfast with Santa at 10 a.m. Saturday at 6600 Spanish Fort Blvd., New Orleans, in the cafeteria and gymnasium. Enjoy breakfast, face painting, a train and crafts. $10 per person. Photographs with Santa available. For information, visit stpiusxnola.org.
PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA: "All Aboard the Pet Express" will have Mr. Claus on hand for photographs with pets at the St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 921 Rue La Cannes, Luling. The St. Charles Humane Society and the Animal Control Office have partnered to present the event, which will feature adoptions, pet gifts, gift basket auctions and activities for children. Call (504) 952-8453 for more information.
MARINE FORCES RESERVE BAND CONCERT: The military musical ensemble and the Saenger Theatre present a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans. Tickets are free but all seats require a ticket, available at the box office starting at 10 a.m. Friday. A new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots is suggested. For information, visit www.saengernola.com.
LESSONS AND CAROLS: The choir of Christ Church Cathedral sings "A Festival of 9 Lessons & Carols," which includes Bible readings interspersed with music of the season, at 4 p.m. Sunday at 2919 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. For more information, call (504) 895-6602.
GARDEN DISTRICT CHRISTMAS CONCERT: The holiday musical event, featuring some of the area's finest musicians, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at Our lady of Good Counsel, 1307 Louisiana Ave., New Orleans. Phyllis Treigle, Casey Candebat, Melissa Brocato, Kevin Rouchell and organist Brian Morgan will be joined by the Good Shepherd Choir performing a mixture of the familiar and unfamiliar. For information, call (504) 227-3793.
HOLIDAY MUSIC AT THE LIBRARY: The East Bank Regional Library will host eight free concerts during December as part of its holiday programming at 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
- Memory Lane — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. The three-piece combo performs music from the 1930s to today.
- Trombone Choir of New Orleans Concert Band — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. The group consists of a dozen trombones and performs traditional and contemporary music.
- The Ken Veca Big Band — 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. The band performs music from the Big Band era.
- The Jefferson Parish Community Band — 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. The ensemble performs hits and standards.
- New Orleans Concert Band Clarinet Choir — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. This all-clarinet ensemble performs music of all eras.
- New Aurora Saxophone Ensemble — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. This small group, consisting only of saxophones, performs a variety of tunes.
- The Clarinet Quacks — 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20. The group consisting of clarinetists plays a range of music for patrons.
For more information, call (504) 889-8143 or email wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
"NUTCRACKER" AT THE PLANETARIUM: The Maumus Center and Planetarium will host viewings of "The Nutcracker Suite" on selected days in December, including 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 19; and 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15, at 721 Friscoville Ave., Arabi. Tickets are $10, $5 for children 4-12, and can be purchased at the door. Reservations are suggested at (504) 301-0239. All children must be accompanied by an adult. No late admittance.
"THIS CHRISTMAS": Opening 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Dec. 14-16, at City Church of New Orleans, 13123 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans. The Broadway-style production explores the history of Christmas but includes a nostalgic look at Christmas music from 21st Century artists, plus preperformance dining with music and characters. Tickets $45. For information, visit www.citychurchno.com.
HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA: The East New Orleans Neighborhood Advisory Commission will present "A Celebration of East New Orleans Neighborhoods and Businesses" from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Dec. 14, at Crystal Palace, 10020 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans. The event features music, a Christmas buffet, cocktails, door prizes and raffles. Tickets are $75. For information, contact Brenda Badon at (504) 650-4683.
SANTA'S TRAIN: Santa's North Pole Steam Train returns at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Fly at Audubon Park, behind the zoo. The trip, operated by Louisiana Steam Train Association, includes light refreshments, admission to the holiday party and "The Polar Express" movie at Mardi Gras World, a ride to the Moonwalk at the French Quarter to pick up Santa, and a return to the Fly. Tickets start at $125. For more information or tickets, visit www.lasta.org/santa.
"NUTCRACKER IN NEW ORLEANS": New Orleans School of Ballet presents a Crescent City twist on the traditional "Nutcracker" story in Nikki Hefko's boutique production of the classic tale at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 15-16, at St. Rita Catholic School, 65 Fontainebleau Drive, New Orleans. The production includes students form the school and other dance organizations throughout the metro area. Tickets at $15. For more information, visit www.neworleansschoolofballet.com or call (504) 866-0652.
HOLIDAY TEA: Children and families are invited to join Longue Vue House and Gardens for an afternoon tea at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. The affair includes cookies, sandwiches and sweets, plus holiday crafts and photos with Santa for an additional fee of $15. Reservations are required, and seating is limited. For information, visit www.longuevue.com.
"ADVENT LESSONS AND CAROLS": The choirs from Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church and School, Immaculate Conception Church and School and St. Joseph Church on the West Bank will gather for a service of lessons and carols at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, 146 Fourth St., Westwego.
CAROL UNDER THE OAK: Church and local children's choirs sing carols with a jazz band, plus "The Cajun Christmas Story" will be read, with hot cocoa and cookies served at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, Munholland United Methodist Church, 1201 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call (504) 834-9910.
FESTIVALS
LOUISIANA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL: Days of yore come to life for weekends through Dec. 9 at this event that blends festival, theme park, theater, shopping and education. Held Saturdays and Sundays from 9:45 a.m. to dusk, the fest comes to life at 46468 River Road, Hammond. For more information, call (985) 429-9992 or visit larf.org.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
"300 YEARS OF WOMEN'S INFLUENCE ON NEW ORLEANS": The annual symposium will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday and be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Auditorium, 938 Lafayette St., New Orleans. The Friends of the Cabildo event features discussions on the role women have played in promoting social justice, providing educational opportunities and confronting poverty. Tickets are $75 for members, $85 general admission. For more information, visit www.friendsofthecabildo.org.
STEM FEST: STEM NOLA celebrates five years with a free event from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Joe Brown Recreation Center, 5601 Read Blvd., New Orleans. The family-friendly event allows young people to meet STEM professionals and participate in projects. Children must be accompanied by parents, and registration is required. For information, visit www.stemnola.com.
CALL FOR ENTRIES: The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts seeks high school junior and senior artists for the contest "Cosmos," to mark the foundation's 10th anniversary. Art will be judged on three criteria: concept and design; technical skill; and creativity. Deadline to enter is Jan. 18, 2019. For information on the contest and the foundation, visit www.georgerodriguefoundation.org.
PEOPLE PROGRAM REGISTRATION: New Orleans People Program, a nonprofit membership organization for those 50 years old and older who are looking for creative ways to spend leisure times, sponsored ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph, will hold registration at both campuses for sessions running January to May 2019. To register or for more information, call the main campus at 2240 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans, at (504) 524-7678; or the west bank campus at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 6201 Stratord Place, New Orleans, at (504) 394-5433. Classes are $200 for as many as desired. Visit www.peopleprogram.org.
Meetings
NARFE HOLIDAYS: Members of NARFE Vernon N. Landry St. Bernard Chapter 1398 will hold their annual Christmas party at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlo's Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. All active and retired federal/postal employees are invited and welcome to bring a guest or two.
CONGRESSIONAL SPEAKER: Rep. Steve Scalise will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Chateau Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner, for the meeting of the Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. For information or reservations, call Carolyn Enterante (504) 919-2101 or email carolyn504@yahoo.com.
KIWANIS SPEAKER: The Kiwanis Club of Algiers will feature Dave Singleton discussing his Iran ordeal at 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
Benefits
FÊTE DE NÖEL: The Ladies Leukemia League luncheon will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St. The fete features a fashion show, silent auction, wine pull, raffle and more. Advance tickets are $85 and up, only through www.thompsonauctions.net/fetedenoel. For information, visit www.ladiesleukemialeague.org.
MUSEUM BENEFIT: The inaugural Improvisations Gala will be at 8 p.m. Saturday at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. Music, food, a silent auction and a combination of light installations and dance performances are planned within the Luna Fete Celebration of Light and Music. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit www.nolajazzmuseum.org/gala.