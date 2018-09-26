"GO FOR BAROQUE": The New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts' Classical Vocal Department will offer two nights of Baroque opera scenes at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 27-28, in the Blackbox theater, 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. Tickets are $10. For information, visit nocca.com.
CHARITY CHALLENGE: Cabrini High School’s sophomore class will host its annual Sophomore Charity Challenge from 3:30-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at the school, 1400 Moss St. Sophomores from area high schools have been invited to participate in games, and there will be music and pizza. Proceeds and canned food items will be donated to the Hispanic Apostolate to benefit immigrants.
ALL-STATE VOICES: Four members of the Brother Martin Chorus have been selected to the Louisiana Men's All-State Honor Choir. Keelan Didier, Hunter Dunn, Robert "Robbie" McDonald and Kolbe Peters were tapped for the American Choral Directors Association ensemble. Peters was selected for the Youth Mixed All-State Honor Choir. All the choirs will perform a concert in November in New Orleans.
NATIONAL WRITING WINNER: Abbey Hebert, a senior at the Academy of the Sacred Heart and creative writing student at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, tied for first place in the William Faulkner-William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition, a national writing contest presented by the Pirate’s Alley Faulkner Society. Hebert’s short story, "Solidarity in Exhaustion," was among 78 entries from 16 states in the “Short Story by a High School Student” category.
SETON COUNCIL: Aiden DeSalvo and McKenna Ural will be the co-presidents of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School's Student Council Executive Board. Eva Dion will be secretary, Max Musso will serve as treasurer, Emerson Goodlett is reporter and Carnen Merzel is the historian. Seventh-grade officers are Connor Lewis and Peyton Mares.
STUDENT COUNCIL OFFICERS AND EXECUTIVE BOARD: The Student Council officers and executive board of Academy of Our Lady were recently sworn in at the school. Serving as officers are Gianna Ezeb, president, Gretna; Lindsey Nguyen, secretary, Harvey; Ellie Green, treasurer, Harvey; Angelle Bruchi, parliamentarian, Gretna; and Amy Hoang, historian, Marrero. Executive board members include Ayden Cosgrove, Marrero; Ariana Nguyen, Westwego; Mallory Hines, Avondale; Gillian Decossas, Marrero; Lacey Johnson, Westwego; and Traci Chesterman, Marrero.
- Senior Class officers are Abby Heitmeier, president, Marrero; Tyrolynn Penn, vice president, Waggman; Zarifa Abdeljabar, secretary, Gretna; Abby Camp, secretary; Gretna; Char'Donnay Hawkins, treasurer; and Bailey Ziegel, parliamentarian, Marrero.
- Juniors: Bella Pscenicka, president, Marrero; Rebecca Dobson, vice president, Belle Chasse; Kayla Hebert, secretary, Avondale; Isabella Medina, treasurer, New Orleans; and Lindsey Nguyen, parliamentarian, Harvey.
- Sophomore: Shirley Legaspi, president, Marrero; Megan O'Brien, vice president, Marrero; Kaitlyn Shipley, secretary, Marrero; Thai'la Henderson, treasurer, Gretna; and Nha Nguyen, parliamentarian, Marrero.
- Freshmen: Jayla Beaco, president, Gretna; Haley Tran, vice president, Marrero; Katie Harlow, secretary, Barataria; Emily Bourg, treasurer, Marrero; and Jenna Belden, parliamentarian, Gretna.
- Eighth-grade: Makayla Phelps, president, New Orleans; Corinne DuBuc, vice president, Gretna; Tatiana Carter, secretary, Gretna; Sanaii Webber, parliamentarian, Harvey.
ST. ANN CLUB MEETING: The St. Ann Home and School Club presented the school with $9,941.17 from fundraising efforts over the past year. The group raised over $110,000, spending the remainder on activities for students, faculty and the school community.
"COMET FOR A DAY": St. Charles Catholic School offers students in fifth through eighth grades the chance to experience the school on one of five upcoming days — from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, 15, 26, 28. Guests will shadow a student ambassador, visiting classes and participating in activities at the campus at 100 Dominican Drive, Laplace. Reservations are required. Contact the admissions office at (985) 652-3809, ext. 119 or D'Neil Figuero at figuero.dneil@st.charlescatholic.org.
DANCE CAMP: Dominican Deb and Cheerleader Mini-Camp will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, 7701 Walmsley Ave., New Orleans, in the gymnasium. Instruction will be led by the Debs dancers and cheerleaders. The mini-camp is open to girls in kindergarten through seventh grade, and members of middle school dance teams and cheer squads. Campers will select a dance or cheer session. Register at www.stmarysdominican.org. Fee at mini-camp is $60. Contact Sina Baldwin, (504) 518-5021 or sbaldwin@stmarysdominican.org.
OPEN HOUSE: Stuart Hall will host two open houses. For middle school, grades 5-7, open house will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2. For pre- or lower school, open house will be 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. An overview and tours of the campus are planned. For information or private tours, contact Libby McGinn at (504) 861-5382 or visit www.stuarthall.org.
CLASSICAL VOCAL WORKSHOP: New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts will hold audition preparation workshops for students in grades 8-10 on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 3-24 at 4:30 p.m., teaching basic techniques for Italian and English Art Songs. $20 for supplies, with financial aid available. For information, see nocca.com.
FAMILY FEST: St. Ann Catholic School will celebrate its annual event Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5-6 at the school with music, food, student performances, auctions a fun run and more at 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. For information, call (504) 455-8383 or visit www.stannschool.org.
OPEN STUDIO: NOCCA will hold an open house for students interested in applying for the school from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 6, at 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. For information, call (504) 940-2787.
MUSICAL THEATER WORKSHOP: NOCCA will hold a second session of workshops to help eighth-grade students prepare for auditions to the school's musical theater program, with courses on music, acting and basic dance technique. Classes will be at 4:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 8-Nov. 5. There is a $125 supply fee; financial aid is available. For more information, see nocca.com.
MT. CARMEL OPEN HOUSE: The academy will hold offer a chance to meet students and faculty, tour the campus and learn about the school from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. RSVP at www.mcacubs.com. For information, contact the Office of Admissions, admissions@mcacubs.org or (504) 288-7630.