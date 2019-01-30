The students of the year for the St. Bernard Parish schools are fifth-grader Jackson Nunez, eighth-grader Abigail Coker and 12th-grader Emily Vu.
Jackson, who attends Joseph J. Davies Elementary School in Meraux, is an honor student who has scored "Advanced" on all statewide standardized tests during his five years in elementary school. Outside of the classroom, Jackson is involved in several competitive athletic teams and extracurricular activities.
Coker, who attends Trist Middle School in Meraux, is described by teachers and school administrators as a high achiever both inside and outside the classroom. She has received straight A's throughout her middle school career and scored a 22 on the ACT last school year. She has a strong passion for the performing arts, participating in a wide range of dance and theatrical productions throughout the parish.
Vu is a senior at Chalmette High School, previously attending Davies Elementary and Trist Middle School. An exceptional student, Vu holds a 4.16 GPA and a 31 on the ACT. She has received multiple national awards for her outstanding performance in Academic Games and is vice president of Beta Club.
Other school-level winners in the competition are Alexander Alford, Arabi Elementary; Alexis Closson, Meraux Elementary; Carson Chiappetta, Lacoste Elementary; Olivia Williams, Smith Elementary; Christopher Tabora, Chalmette Elementary; and Madelynn Rousell, Gauthier Elementary.
At the middle school level, Alyza Alfonso represented St. Bernard Middle, and Ava Volante was Andrew Jackson's schoolwide winner.