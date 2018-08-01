The Professor Longhair Centennial exhibit, "Me Got Fiyo," will open with a free reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave.
The exhibit, on display through July 2019, celebrates the life of New Orleans pianist Henry Roeland Byrd, better known as Professor Longhair and Fess. It will feature information about his early hits, including “Tipitina,” “Mardi Gras in New Orleans” and “Big Chief,” his 1970s comeback and untimely death, and his iconic presence in New Orleans.
Music of Professor Longhair will be performed at the reception by pianist Tom Worrell and percussionist Uganda Roberts, who often performed with Professor Longhair.
After the reception, shuttles will be available to the Omni Royal Orleans, where Satchmo SummerFest, presented by Chevron, will kick off a fundraiser to benefit FrenchQuarter Festivals Inc. That event will include a performance by John Bouttè. For information, visit www.satchmosummerfest.org.
“We are excited to create this exhibit celebrating Professor Longhair and his contributions to the great musical and cultural legacy of New Orleans,” said Greg Lambousy, director of the New Orleans Jazz Museum.
“We are particularly thrilled to see one special artifact — the electric piano first used by Fess, and then by another great New Orleans pianist, Eddie Bo. Celebrate with us one hundred years of Fess.”
Professor Longhair was born Dec. 19, 1918, in Bogalusa. His influence on New Orleans music is incalculable. His rhythms, riffs and lyrics portrayed unique characters and situations. The centennial exhibit is a chance to listen anew.
Admission to the New Orleans Jazz Museum is $6 for adults and $5 for students with ID, adults 65 and older and military. Museum entrances are 400 Esplanade Ave. and 401 Barracks St. For information, call (504) 568-2566 or visit www.nolajazzmuseum.org.
Property assessments
Orleans Parish residents who wish to contest the current assessment on their property may do so through Wednesday, Aug. 15, at one of the following Orleans Parish assessor’s offices: the fourth floor of City Hall at 1300 Perdido St.; the first floor of the Algiers Courthouse, 225 Morgan St.; or the second floor of the Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive.
No appointment is necessary. Property owners will be assisted on a first-come, first-serve basis. To check whether your property assessment has changed, visit www.nolaassessor.com. Erroll G. Williams is the Orleans Parish assessor.
Learning before lunch
Winston Ho will discuss “New Orleans’ Chinese Captains of Industry” and Chinese American history in New Orleans from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, in room 408 of the Earl K. Long Library on the campus of the University of New Orleans. Coffee will be served at 9:30 a.m.
The talk is presented by Learning Before Lunch, a gathering on the second Thursday of each month, geared toward retirees and other adults who like meaningful conversations in a casual environment. Annual membership is $25 per person and $30 per family. For information, visit www.learningbeforelunch.com.
City Park sidewalks
New Orleans City Park is celebrating receiving a $915,000 grant from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to add a sidewalk along Zachary Taylor Drive, north of Interstate 610, and a multiuse path for walkers, joggers and bicyclists along Marconi Drive.
“In a couple of years, we know park guests will love using the paths,” said John Hopper, chief development officer for the 1,300-acre park. For information, visit www.neworleanscitypark.com.