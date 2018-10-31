ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: The College Board has designated 17 current students at St. Mary's Dominican High School, and 18 members of its Class of 2018, as AP Scholars in recognition of their exceptional achievement on the college-level Advanced Placement exams.
- National AP Scholars are graduates Caroline Bickerton, Audrey Buck, Lillian Cerise, Rebecca D’Antonio, Annie Smith and Abigail Webb. This recognition is granted to students in the United States who received an average score of at least 4 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams.
- AP Scholars with Distinction are senior Anne D’Armond and graduates Sophie Ondrusek, Caroline Troendle and Anne Zelden. This recognition is granted to students who receive average scores of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
- AP Scholars with Honor are graduate Nia Smith and seniors Marian Boyd, Julia Cazabon, Saheba Cuccia and Camille Scandurro. This honor recognizes students who received an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.
- AP Scholars are seniors Colette Carriere, Madelyn DeRamus, Rose Doskey, Gabrielle Duhe, Patricia Jackson, Margaret Latham, Madison Lewis, Katherine Mazzanti, Ashley Patron, Eugenie Rodrigue, Olivia Singleton and Ahjah Yunusah; and graduates Bridget Adam, Renee Breaux, Emma Duckworth, Alexis Lang, Victoria Liu, Katie Mayer, Elise Peyroux and Kristen Tholen. This recognition is for students who earned scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.
ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART: The Academy of the Sacred Heart teamed up with Hogs ResQue and several other local schools to support those affected by Hurricane Michael. Members of the Sacred Heart community raised more than $1,000 in cash and collected a truckload of donated supplies that were delivered to Florida by Hogs ResQue, a volunteer organization formed in 2017 to support first responders activated in disaster recovery.
ST. MARY MAGDALEN: The St. Mary Magdalen Parents' Club will hold a general meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 in Massett Hall, 6421 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: The Brother Martin High School NJROTC team opened its drill season at the Ponchatoula High School Marine Corps JROTC Drill Meet. Eighteen schools from Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force JROTC units competed, with local active duty Marines judging the competition. The armed drill team placed first in inspection, and its commander, Cadet Eric Gegenheimer '20, earned recognition as best team commander. The color guard was second in the drill, trailing St. Amant by six points out of 300.
ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR SCHOOL: The girls cross-country team from St. Edward the Confessor School in Metairie finished first in the Louisiana Governor’s Cross-country Meet on Oct. 13. Members of the team are Brooke Barbara, Hannah Ebey, Lillian Fontenot, Mary Fontenot, Isabella Gibson, Laila Hoang, Kendall Jollands, Camille Leingang, Morgan Lyons, Valeska Mora, Mia Pesantes, Rachelann Potter, Kasey Sabido, Natalie Sabido, Lauren Shields and Kaitlyn Stremlau.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: Grace Walser recently took office as president of the executive board of the Mount Carmel Academy Student Council. Other officers inducted Oct. 15 are Kat Reynolds, vice president; Katie Poirier, secretary; Sofia Plaia, treasurer; Michaela Olsen, artist chairwoman; and Liz White, member-at-large chairwoman.
CABRINI MATH TOURNAMENT: The Mu Alpha Theta club at Cabrini High School in New Orleans held a math tournament Oct. 13 for students in sixth and seventh grades. The results included:
- Interschool winners: Lake Castle Private School, first; McGehee School, second; and Hynes Charter School, third.
- Sixth-grade winners: Bryan Nguyen, Lake Castle Private School, first; Akshita Sridhar, Hynes Charter School, second; Ethan Nguyen, Lake Castle Private School, third.
- Seventh-grade winners: Preston Falgout, St. Benilde School, first; Elliott Gomes, Hynes Charter School, second; Katie McGovern, St. Clement of Rome, third.
- Pre-algebra winners: Jessica Nguyen, Lake Castle Private School, first; Ava Zander, McGehee School, second; Phillip Nguyen, Lake Castle Private School, third.
- Algebra I winners: Austin Ogbuefi, Lake Castle Private School, first; Amy Le Nguyen, Lake Castle Private School, second; Kevin Nguyen, Lake Castle Private School, third.
- Sixth-grade team test winners: Hynes Charter School, first; St. Benilde School, second; McGehee School, third.
- Seventh-grade team test winners: Hynes Charter School, first; St. Benilde School, second; Lake Castle Private School, third.
- Pre-algebra team test winners: McGehee School, first; Lake Castle Private School, second; St. Clement of Rome, third.
- Algebra I team test winners: McGehee School, first; Lake Castle Private School, second; Brother Martin High School, third.
J.B. MARTIN MIDDLE SCHOOL: Lyrrice Mwaghore, daughter of Cresencia and Mwatibo Mwaghore of Luling, will represent J.B. Martin Middle School in Paradis as its 2018-19 student of the year. Lyrrice, an eighth-grader, won the 2017 Teacher’s Choice Award and the St. Charles Parish “Share the Dream” essay contest. She has been featured on stage at J.B. Martin in major roles in the annual school musical and in the Junior Beta Club’s talent showcase. She serves Celebration Church as a youth worship leader and Club 56 assistant leader. Her work as an assistant organizer for the Watoto Wa Kesho Organization allows her to help in the funding of education for the children of Kenya, her parents’ native country.
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON: Angelina Granier and Gabriella Ruffino have taken office as the co-presidents of the Junior Beta Club at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Kenner. Other Junior Beta Club officers are Taylor Cambeilh, secretary; T.J. Chevis, treasurer; and Cristina Garcia and Katie Adams, historians. Other members of the Junior Beta Club are Sydney Calvert, Andrew Delaune, Aiden DeSalvo, Eva Dion, Nickolas Estrada, Riley Farist, Emerson Goodlett, Cameron Gandolfi, Marissa Graffato, Parker Guffey, Sameera Gulati, Michael Hymel, Caitlyn LaRocca, Jaylyn LeGaux, Connor Lewis, Peyton Mares, Madison McCrary, Max Musso, Ian Normand, Joseph Nyein, Giselle Perez, Olivia Perez, Eduardo Ruiz, Mia Sanchez, Nina Steer, McKenna Ural, Brandon Verdin, Madelyn Verdin and Carmen Wetzel.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: Academy of Our Lady's annual Pink Game benefiting Ochsner Cancer Research was Oct. 9. Academy of Our Lady students painted the gym pink while supporting the volleyball team as they played Belle Chasse High School. Pregame activities included a pink-themed photo booth hosted by the photography club, tailgate games, a bake sale and a special ceremony coordinated by the Academy of Our Lady cheerleaders to honor those who have been affect by breast cancer. A total of $3,225 was raised.
ST. JOHN STEM CHALLENGE: Students from the St. John the Baptist Parish STEM Magnet High School Program recently answered the challenge of how they would use what they are learning to improve health care. UnitedHealthcare sponsored the challenge, in which students were asked to write an essay explaining how they would use their pathway — digital design, pharmacy or engineering — to improve health care. Judges from Xavier University chose the winners: Christopher Taylor in digital design, Lexi St. Pierre in pharmacy and Asia Scioneaux in engineering.
ST. ROSE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Four members of the St. Rose Elementary Choir, directed by Tim Weller, have been selected for the St. Charles Elementary Honor Choir. They are Jacie Harris, Samantha Koch, Sam Rockefeller and Sophia Seither.
OPEN HOUSES
HYNES CHARTER SCHOOL OPEN HOUSES: Open house tours for parents and prospective students from prekindergarten through eighth grade will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, and again on Thursday, Nov. 15, beginning in the gym of the school, 990 Harrison Ave. Participants can register on-site on the day of the tours. Hynes participates in the OneApp system for applications. Applicants should go to enrollnola.org to apply. For information, call (504) 324-7160, or visit www.hynesschool.org.
MORRIS JEFF COMMUNITY SCHOOL: An open house for prospective students in grades nine through 11 will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Clark Campus of Morris Jeff Community School, 1301 N. Derbigny St., New Orleans. For information, visit morrisjeffschool.org.
AUDUBON SCHOOLS OPEN HOUSES: Audubon Schools are holding a number of open houses for prospective students from pre-K through eighth grade and their parents at its Uptown and Gentilly schools.
- Audubon Uptown will hold its Lower Campus open houses for pre-K through third grade at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 7, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5 at 428 Broadway St., (504) 324-7100.
- Audubon Uptown will hold its Upper Campus for grades four through eight at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 8 at 1111 Milan St., (504) 324-7110.
- Audubon Gentilly will hold its open houses for prekindergarten through second grade at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2, Nov. 16, Jan. 16, Jan. 25, and Feb. 13 at 4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434.
To apply, visit enrollnola.org. For information, call (504) 324-7100, email admissions@auduboncharter.com, or go to www.auduboncharter.com.
WARREN EASTON CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL: An open house for prospective students in grades nine through 12, and their families, will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Warren Easton Charter High School, 3019 Canal St., New Orleans. For information, visit warreneastoncharterhigh.org.
LUSHER OPEN HOUSES: Lusher Charter School will highlight its K-12 arts-integration, inquiry-based approach to education during a series of open houses:
- The middle and high school open house for students in grades six through 12 will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, in the Atlantic Bridge Gymnasium, between the school and the football field, at Lusher’s Fortier Campus, 5624 Freret St. For information about the middle and high school program, call Jenny Cromer at (504) 304-3961.
- The open house for grades one through five will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Lower School Campus, 7315 Willow St. For information about the Lower School program, call Becky Bell at (504) 324-7318.
- The Lower School open house for prospective kindergartners will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Lower School Campus at 7315 Willow St.
For more information or to download an application, go to www.lusherschool.org. Timely applications are due by noon Jan. 11. Applications are available online or at the Willow and Freret Street campus offices. Applications must be submitted in person.
INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS: A rescheduled open house for prospective students in grades nine through 12, and their families, will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the International High School of New Orleans, 727 Carondelet St. IHSNO is a public charter school open to all Louisiana residents, with a strong emphasis on world languages and an International Baccalaureate diploma. To register for the open house, visit www.ihsnola.org/fall-open-house. For information, call (504) 613-5702.
SCI HIGH: An open house for prospective students in grades nine through 12, and their families, will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School, 5625 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. For information, visit noscihigh.org.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: An open house for prospective students and their families will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Academy of Our Lady, 5501 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, with tours every 30 minutes. Tours will highlight Academy of Our Lady’s academic departments as well as the Program of Academic Majors, which offers select students a path of study with a specific concentration in health science; law and civil leadership; science, technology, engineering and math; or culinary arts. For information on the open house, contact Mallory Matute, director of institutional advancement and admissions, at (504) 341-6217, ext. 212, or mmatute@theacademyofourlady.org.
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF LOUISIANA: Open houses will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 10 at two campuses of the International School of Louisiana: kindergarten through second grade at the Dixon Campus, 4040 Eagles St., New Orleans; and kindergarten through fifth grade at the Westbank Campus, 502 Olivier St., New Orleans. For information, visit isl-edu.org.
YOUNG AUDIENCES CHARTER SCHOOL: An open house for prospective students from kindergarten through ninth grade, and their families, will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Kate Middleton Campus of the Young Audiences Charter School, 1407 Virgil St., Gretna. For information, visit ya4la.org. Future open houses will be from noon to 2 p.m. March 30 and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 24.
ST. ANDREW'S OPEN HOUSE: Prospective parents can opt for one of two tours of St. Andrew's Episcopal School, beginning at the school's Chalstrom Parish House, 1031 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. The tours, by age group are:
- Pre-K to grade 4, Thursday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m.
- Middle school preview, Thursday, Dec. 6, 4 p.m.
Registration is required. Contact Lisa Witter at (504) 866-6553 or visit www.standrewsepiscopalschool.org.
MORRIS JEFF COMMUNITY SCHOOL: An open house for prospective students in grades nine through 11 and their families will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Clark campus of Morris Jeff Community School, 1301 N. Derbigny St. Morris Jeff will offer pre-K through grade 11 in the 2019-20 school year; its first senior class will graduate in 2021. Morris Jeff is the only World School of the International Baccalaureate Organization in Orleans Parish offering the Primary Years Programme and Middle Years Programme; it is a candidate school of the IBO’s globally recognized Diploma Years Programme. To apply, visit enrollnola.org.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: An open house for prospective Brother Martin High School students and their families will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the school, 4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans. Students will guide families around the facilities, and participants can learn about Brother Martin’s spiritual formation, curriculum and athletic and extracurricular programs. For information about the open house, or about school day tours, visit www.brothermartin.com or call the admissions office at (504) 283-1561.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: The St. Ann Home and School Club will hold a general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in the gym of the school, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. Attendees are encouraged to bring Adopt-An-Angel gifts. There will be a holiday shopping boutique with multiple vendors hosted by the Home and School Club at 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Courtney Fox and Tammy Vaccaro are the co-presidents of the Home and School Club.
MATH OLYMPIAD: Registration is open for Louisiana fifth-graders seeking to participate in the free Louisiana Elementary Math Olympiad, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Kenilworth Science and Technology School, 7600 Boone Drive, Baton Rouge. The Math Olympiad is a paper-and-pencil contest that measures students' skills at adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing. Students can go to www.laemo.org/start-studying to see the type of questions that will be on the test, which is aligned with the statewide LEAP test. Top finishers on the test will receive prizes, including an iPod, Kindle, Kindle Fire and iPod Touch, and their teachers will receive gift cards. Parents also are encouraged to stay for the event, which also features guest speakers and workshops during the testing.
FRANKLIN ELEMENTARY: An open house for prospective students from prekindergarten to eighth grade and their families will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics and Science School 1116 Jefferson Ave., New Orleans. For information, visit babyben.org.
CARVER HIGH SCHOOL: More than 20 Carver High School students will present a series of monologues, "What I Want To Say But Never Will" by Alan Haehnel, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, in Carver's convocation center, 3059 Higgins Blvd., New Orleans. Performers include Keyira Powell, Destiny Blaise, Ashanti Blaise, Jeremy Bowser, Terrence DeSilva, Raven Holmes, Thomeisha Gordon, Bre'ionya Irvin, Aulaine Marshall and Tychelle Pipe.
ST. JOHN STEM MAGNET HIGH SCHOOL: Applications are being accepted through Dec. 3 for the 2019-20 school year at St. John STEM Magnet High School, 1880 La. 44, Reserve, (985) 479-8338. Applications are available online at www.stjohn.k12.la.us; admitted students will be notified by Jan. 22. The STEM Magnet High School Program is open to students currently in grades seven through nine who performed well on standardized math or science tests or have a minimum of a 3.0 cumulative GPA in math and science from the past school year. For information on the STEM Magnet High School Program, visit stem.stjohn.k12.la.us or call (985) 479-8338.
KENNER DISCOVERY HEALTH SCIENCES ACADEMY: An open house for the families of prospective kindergartners at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 23 at the Rivertown Campus, 415 Williams Blvd., Kenner. The open house for students in grades one through eight and their families will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Maine Campus, 2504 Maine St., Kenner. The open house for grades nine and 10 will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Vintage Campus, 201 Vintage Drive, Kenner. For information, visit discoveryhsf.org.
YOUNG AUDIENCES CHARTER SCHOOL: An open house for the families of prospective kindergartners will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Harvey Early Learning Center of the Young Audiences Charter School, 3400 6th St. At the same time, there will be an open house for prospective ninth graders, and their families, at the Young Audiences Kate Middleton Campus, 1407 Virgil St., Gretna. For information, visit ya4la.org.
INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS: An open house for prospective students in grades nine through 12, and their families, will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 11 at the International High School of New Orleans, 727 Carondelet St. For information, visit ihsnola.org.