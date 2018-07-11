CATHOLIC CHARISMATIC RENEWAL WEST BANK: Praise, personal testimony and Scripture will be part of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal West Bank prayer meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Infant Jesus of Prague, 700 Maple Ave., Harvey. Mass will be at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Sudlick as celebrant.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL IN LULING: "Time Lab: Discovering Jesus from Eternity Past to Eternity Future" is the theme of a vacation Bible school for children entering kindergarten through fifth grade, from 9 a.m. to noon July 16-20 at Bible Center Luling, 422 Barton Ave. To register, visit www.biblecenter.org.
BELIEF THERAPY: Therapon Institute courses for people seeking certification in belief therapy, a faith-based counseling model, will be offered July 19-21 at River Church, 2418 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. The instructors will be Kathy Baker and David Rodriguez, president of the institute. The cost is $290. For information, call (504) 328-2249 or visit www.therapon.org.
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS: The District of San Francisco New Orleans of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools will observe the 100th year of the Brothers’ continuous presence in Louisiana on July 28. Events will include Mass at St. Louis Cathedral at 9 a.m., followed by a reception at the Ursuline Convent. In 1914, a number of Christian Brothers who fled the Mexican Revolution arrived in the United States. In 1918, a number of them arrived in Covington to assume operation of Dixon Academy, renaming it St. Paul’s School. Current Lasallian schools in Louisiana also include Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie (1962); Christian Brothers School in New Orleans (1960); and De La Salle High School in New Orleans (1949). For information on the New Orleans celebration, email Karen Hebert at karenh@stpauls.com.
THE HOPE OF ISRAEL: Tikvat Yisrael (Hope of Israel), a Messianic women's group sponsored by CJF Ministries, meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month on the second floor of the Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans. The next meeting will be Aug. 5. There will be a 15-minute Israeli folk dance workshop at 4:15 p.m. For information, or to RSVP, contact Michelle Beadle at (210) 410-1034 or michelleb@cjfm.org.