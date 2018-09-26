A reception on Thursday, Sept. 27, will celebrate the recent donation to the library of the Collection of Yvonne Bechet, one of the first black women to join the New Orleans Police Department.
Hosted by The Louisiana Division/City Archives & Special Collections, the event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave.
The cornerstone of the new collection is a series of nine oral history interviews with Bechet led by radio host Oliver M. Thomas Jr. and poet Kalamu Salaam. They were taped by documentary filmmaker Lily Keber, transcribed by Stephanie de Wolfe and produced by Mathew Schwarzman.
Special guests at the reception will include Thomas, writer Mona Lisa Saloy and City Librarian Charles Brown, who will talk about the content of the collection, the story behind its creation and the potential for future use. Bechet will be on hand to answer questions.
'STORIES UNFOLD': The New Orleans Public Library has a temporary installation in partnership with Paper Monuments, "Stories Unfold."
Paper Monuments is a public art and public history project designed to use voices of the people of New Orleans to create new narratives and symbols of the city to honor the people, places, movements and events that have made up the past 300 years.
A "Stories Unfold" installation is at the Main Library through May 29, 2019.
The first traveling installation, "Rosa Freeman Keller and the Integration of New Orleans’ Public Libraries," created by Kiki Reinecke and Eliza Carey, will be on display at the Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center from Sept. 29- Oct. 29, with an opening reception from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29. The library is at 4300 S. Broad Ave.
'FREEDOM'S DANCE': Photographer Eric Waters; author Karen Celestan; Social Aid and Pleasure Club members; and the 21st Century Brass Band will celebrate African-American second-line culture and the new book, "Freedom’s Dance: Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs in New Orleans" with a reception from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at the Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave.
In "Freedom's Dance," Waters' kinetic images are paired with insightful essays by authors and cultural leaders to offer a look at the Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade culture in New Orleans. The book tracks the origins to African traditions, and looks at the role of musicians, development of specific rituals by various clubs, and parade accessories such as elaborately decorated fans and sashes.
Celestan’s narrative is supplemented with interviews of longtime culture-bearers such as Oliver “Squirk” Hunter, Lois Andrews (mother of Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews and James Andrews), Fred Johnson, Gregory Davis and Lionel Batiste, while leading scholars detail the rituals, historic perspective and purpose of the second line.