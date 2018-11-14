Are you ready to show off a few skateboard moves and have a chance to win some great prizes? Come show what you can do at the inaugural Sunbasket Skate Tournament from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Wentwood Playground, 200 W. Loyola Drive, Kenner.
The event will have two divisions: junior division for those 12 and under and a senior division for those 13 and older.
Online registration is free on or before Nov. 20; go to eventbrite.com. After Nov. 20, the cost is $10 at the door the day of the tournament; cash only.
General admission is free.
The event is sponsored by the Jefferson Parish Youth Council. In addition to the competition and prizes, there will be food and music.
For more information, email jpyouthcouncil@gmail.com.