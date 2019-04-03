Haley Ilg, seated, was rescued from her burning vehicle after a collision Feb. 18 in Garyville. Jim Manning, far left, of Marathon Petroleum Company, where Ilg works, was among those expressing appreciation to her rescuers during a recent meeting of the St. John the Baptist Parish Council. With Manning, from left, are rescuer Jeremy Zeringue; St. John the Baptist Parish President Natalie Robottom; rescuers Vince Lejeune and Miles Bourgeois; Anita Haley, who captured a video of the rescue; rescuer Byron Gilcrease; and St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre.