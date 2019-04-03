Haley Ilg Garyville rescue.jpg

Haley Ilg, seated, was rescued from her burning vehicle after a collision Feb. 18 in Garyville. Jim Manning, far left, of Marathon Petroleum Company, where Ilg works, was among those expressing appreciation to her rescuers during a recent meeting of the St. John the Baptist Parish Council. With Manning, from left, are rescuer Jeremy Zeringue; St. John the Baptist Parish President Natalie Robottom; rescuers Vince Lejeune and Miles Bourgeois; Anita Haley, who captured a video of the rescue; rescuer Byron Gilcrease; and St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre.

Elected officials in St. John the Baptist Parish expressed their appreciation recently for the heroism of four passers-by who rescued a woman from a burning car Feb. 18 near the intersection of Airline Highway and La. 54 in Garyville. 

Haley Ilg’s car caught fire after a collision attributed to an impaired driver.

Miles Bourgeois, Byron Gilcrease, Vince Lejeune and Jeremy Zeringue used a fire extinguisher to break the driver's wide window and pull her from the car just as flames were engulfing the back seat. The rescue was captured on video by Anita Haley. 

“The heroic effort by these four men, no doubt, helped to save Mrs. Ilg’s life,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said. “They ran toward the danger to save her. ... They performed a very brave act.”

