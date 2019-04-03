Elected officials in St. John the Baptist Parish expressed their appreciation recently for the heroism of four passers-by who rescued a woman from a burning car Feb. 18 near the intersection of Airline Highway and La. 54 in Garyville.
Haley Ilg’s car caught fire after a collision attributed to an impaired driver.
Miles Bourgeois, Byron Gilcrease, Vince Lejeune and Jeremy Zeringue used a fire extinguisher to break the driver's wide window and pull her from the car just as flames were engulfing the back seat. The rescue was captured on video by Anita Haley.
“The heroic effort by these four men, no doubt, helped to save Mrs. Ilg’s life,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said. “They ran toward the danger to save her. ... They performed a very brave act.”