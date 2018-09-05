Twelve cancer survivors who are active in the community will be honored at a Celebration of Life Luncheon given by Cancer Crusaders on Friday, Sept. 14, to help fund cancer research at Tulane and LSU.
The luncheon will start at 10 a.m. at the Marriott New Orleans, 555 Canal St. Tickets range from $85 to $120. For reservations, see 501auctions.com/cancercrusaders through Sept. 7. No payment at the door. Call (504) 454-7869.
Entertainment will feature the Mande Milkshakers, Gordon Towell and Don Vappie Duo and Bon Operatit.
The 2018 Cancer Crusaders honorees are:
- Patricia A. Besselman, past president of the Ladies Leukemia League, a volunteer with Operation Smile and a commercial pilot.
- Richard Granen, senior business manager at LSU Cancer Center, who returned to the city and LSU following Katrina.
- Angela Hill, television personality and volunteer with LA SPCA, LSU Medical Center Foundation, LPO, WRBH and the fund drive to create the J. Michael Early Studio at Loyola University.
- Kate Elizabeth Launey, a junior at Metairie Park Country Day active in athletics, a member of the National Honor Society and volunteer with Relay for Life, Second Harvest Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity.
- Katherine Kittok Piazza, a board member of the Lympho-Maniac Cancer Fundraiser, active member of the Chateau Estates Garden Club, the Chateau Estates Civic Association, St. Elizabeth’s Guild and volunteer at Ozanam Inn.
- Patsy Kennedy Quintini, a court reporter, supporter of the Lympho-Maniac Cancer Foundation, Metairie Lyons Club, River Region Republican Women and “I’ll Be Walking the Runway for YOU.”
- Lucille "Lucy" Schonacher Ruffino, a retired manager from Dominion Exploration and Production, active with the St. Bernard Parish chapter of the LSU Alumni Association, Volunteers for Family and Community and St. Margaret's Daughters Nursing Home to entertain the residents with bingo.
- Karen T. Stall, founder of the Karen T. Stall Research and Breast Institute to make 3-D tomosynthesis mammography the standard screening and ensure access, and instrumental in the endowments of Ochsner’s Tansy Breast Center and UMC-LSU.
- Rep. Julie Stokes, a member of the state House of Representatives, a CPA, active with the UNO Alumni Association, the Louisiana Society of CPAs and local economic development.
- Donna Thomas, who formed Women Helping Women 10 years ago, an organization for women to talk about their bodies, needs and struggles.
- Evangeline Ann Vavrick, active in St. Thomas Moore Catholic Lawyers Association and "You Night Empowering Events," designed to help women overcome the obstacles of life after cancer.
- Dr. Roy S. Weiner, founding director of the Tulane Cancer Center and co-director of the Louisiana Cancer Research Consortium, an advocate for cancer research and awareness.