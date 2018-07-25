A teacher at the Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies, Claudia Suazo, has won the nation’s highest honor for teachers of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Suazo received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. It’s the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government specifically for K-12 mathematics and science teaching. Established by Congress in 1983, the president may recognize up to 108 exemplary teachers each year.
Each Presidential Award winner receives a certificate signed by the president and a $10,000 award from NSF. Suazo has taught fourth- and fifth-grade math, science and social studies at Metairie Academy for 11 years. She has served as a technology model classroom teacher, a member of the district’s External Committee Assessment Review Team and a technology integration leader at her school.
Suazo has presented at various professional development meetings and conferences, created educational blogs and videos, and mentored colleagues to improve their teaching practices. She said she believes in providing collaborative, engaging and differentiated lessons that integrate technology to prepare her students for success in the digital age.