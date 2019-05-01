The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and the New Orleans Concert Band will present a free Swing in the Park concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie.
Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and refreshments for the program of familiar musical favorites from the past and present, conducted by David Torns.
The orchestra also will collect food donations on behalf of Second Harvest Food Bank as part of Orchestras Feeding America. Attendees are asked to bring a canned good or nonperishable food item.
The rain date is 7 p.m. Friday, May 3.