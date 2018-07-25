CANCER SUPPORT MINISTRY: The Hope & Faith cancer support ministry will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, in the library at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic School, 1809 Greenwood Drive, LaPlace. For information, call the parish office at (985) 652-2615.
CATHOLIC CHARISMATIC RENEWAL WEST BANK: Praise, personal testimony and Scripture will be part of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal West Bank prayer meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at Infant Jesus of Prague, 700 Maple Ave., Harvey. Mass will be at 8 p.m. with the Rev. H.J. Adams as celebrant.
SPIRITUAL RETREAT: "Spiritually Repairing the House of God through Self Examination" will be the theme of a free spiritual retreat for all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 28 at St. John Institutional Missionary Baptist Church, 2538 Jackson Ave., New Orleans. The speakers will be the Rev. Maize Warren Jr., of Life Church, and Evangelist Pamela Roach, of Pilgrim Baptist Church. A continental breakfast and lunch will be served. To register and arrange for transportation, call (504) 202-7071.
SUNDAY SCHOOL CONFERENCE: Ken Braddy, chief editor for adult Bible studies at LifeWay, will be the keynote speaker for a Sunday school conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, 2515 Franklin Ave., New Orleans. The fee, which covers conference resources, a continental breakfast and lunch, is $10 for people who register online through July 27, or $20 on the day of the conference. To register, visit www.franklinabc.com.
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS: The District of San Francisco New Orleans of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools will observe the 100th year of the Brothers’ continuous presence in Louisiana on July 28. Events will include Mass at St. Louis Cathedral at 9 a.m., followed by a reception at the Ursuline Convent. Current Lasallian schools in Louisiana also include Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie (1962); Christian Brothers School in New Orleans (1960); and De La Salle High School in New Orleans (1949). For information on the New Orleans celebration, email Karen Hebert at karenh@stpauls.com.
THE HOPE OF ISRAEL: Tikvat Yisrael (Hope of Israel), a Messianic women's group sponsored by CJF Ministries, meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month on the second floor of the Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans. The next meeting will be Aug. 5. There will be a 15-minute Israeli folk dance workshop at 4:15 p.m. For information, or to RSVP, contact Michelle Beadle at (210) 410-1034 or michelleb@cjfm.org.
WOMEN'S DAY: A Women's Day celebration will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at Gloryland Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 1515 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans.
FRESH FIRE: Catholic Charismatic Renewal of New Orleans will present Fresh Fire 2018, a program of refreshment and empowerment in the Holy Spirit, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in the St. Benilde cafeteria, 1901 Division St., Metairie. Speakers will include Al Mansfield, Patti Mansfield and Johnny Bertucci. Music will be provided by Jamie Diliberto and Tongues of Fire. Registration is $30 per person, or $10 for people ages 18-30, and includes lunch. To register, visit www.ccrno.org by noon Wednesday, Aug. 22. For information, call CCRNO at (504) 828-1368.
ALPHA IN A CATHOLIC CONTEXT: A 12-week series of video presentations and discussions aimed at bringing people into a closer personal relationship with Jesus will be held Sept. 4 through Nov. 20 at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1900 Greenwood Drive, LaPlace. The free course, Alpha in a Catholic Context, is co-sponsored by St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in La Place and St. Peter Catholic Church in Reserve, and is open to people of all faiths ages 13 or older. To register email Mark Williams at markw24@aol.com with the word "Alpha" in the subject line.