After Carnival, sometime in the middle of crawfish season and right before swimsuit season comes kitten season.
As the weather gets warmer, the forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of kitten litters in our area. This is the peak time for cat mating because their heat cycles are regulated by the weather.
During this late spring and early summer, feral and unaltered stray cats reproduce in large numbers and as many as 50 cats a day may be turned into a parish shelter.
Most felines go into heat three times a year, beginning in March-April. A female cat will keep repeating a heat cycle until she gets pregnant. Once the cat conceives, it is about two months until the kittens are born. A cat can become pregnant as early as 5 months of age, and a nursing mother cat can become pregnant again while she is still nursing.
If you come across a litter of kittens without a momma cat around, she may just be out looking for food. If the litter is in a safe location, leave the kittens alone and monitor from a distance. If the kittens are in a dangerous spot, or if it is determined that a momma cat is not coming back, contact the parish shelter to get assistance.
Parish shelters are always looking for volunteers to serve as foster homes and bottle feeders for kittens until they are old enough to be adopted. Please contact your parish shelter or local rescue if you are interested.
Here are some other ways to help:
1. Spay or neuter cats: Kittens as young as 2 months can be safely altered if they meet the weight requirements for anesthesia. Spaying and neutering are crucial to combating cat overpopulation.
2. Help shelters and rescues: Contact a local shelter or rescue to find out what is needed most or become a foster parent or bottle parent. Kittens under the age of 4 weeks need round-the-clock care, and rescues and shelters depend on bottle parents to help keep these tiny kittens alive.
Kittens do not do well in a shelter environment, as they are more prone to illness until all vaccinations are administered, and therefore benefit from spending their early weeks in a foster home. Volunteers are also needed to help network from home or to assist with adoption events. SpayMart, for example, specifically has a Kitten Foster Program: spaymart.org/kitten-foster-program/
3. Care for homeless or feral cats: Local rescues and shelters manage neighborhood stray cat populations through trap-neuter-return and feeding stations. If outside cats are being fed, they need to be fixed as well. Most local parishes have programs to get stray cats fixed for free or a reduced fee.
4. Adopt a cat: Now is the time to adopt a cat or kitten. Older cats need homes, too, and the shelters and rescues need room for the kittens, so consider a mature feline.
Events
SATURDAY: Join the Downtown Development District for its monthly Downtown Dog Owner's Meet Up in Duncan Plaza, held at 2 p.m. the second Saturday of each month. The Louisiana SPCA will be on hand with some sweet adoptable pups. Downtown NOLA’s only off-leash dog run is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Duncan Plaza.
SATURDAY: Animal Rescue New Orleans is holding volunteer orientation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Preregistration is required. Register online and get more info on age requirements and volunteer opportunities at www.animalrescueneworleans.org/volunteer.