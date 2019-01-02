Children of all ages celebrated the Christmas season with family and friends at St. Mary’s Dominican High School’s annual Breakfast with Baby Jesus. More than 300 attended the event, hosted by the Alumnae Association. A Living Nativity, presented by the Dominican High School Drama Club, took center stage in the Sister Ambrose Reggio, O.P. Gymnasium.
At crafts tables, young visitors made angel necklaces, snow globes and ornaments, and decorated Rice Krispies treats. Mrs. Claus read Christmas stories, merry elves entertained, and children took keepsake photos with Santa Claus.
Before the cutting of the birthday cake for Baby Jesus, Dominican President Cynthia Thomas led everyone in song. Donations of nonperishable food items will be distributed to a food bank during the holidays and new year.