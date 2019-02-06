NOCCA VISUAL ARTS: The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts will present a Carnival Creations visual arts workshop from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6-27, at 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. Students in grades eight through 11 will create fanciful, sculptural body adornment. There is a $35 supply fee; a limited number of discounts are available by using the code FINAIDVA. To register, visit eventbrite.com.
ST. MARY MAGDALEN: A general meeting of the St. Mary Magdalen Parents' Club will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 in Massett Hall, 6421 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: A sophomore bass guitarist from Brother Martin High School has been chosen for the Senior High Jazz Band of the Louisiana Music Educators Association. Christopher Lindner will perform with the band at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the University of New Orleans.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL PRAYER BREAKFAST: John Devlin, executive director of schools for the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, will be the guest speaker when Brother Martin High School holds its annual prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Southern Yacht Club, 105 N. Roadway St., New Orleans. The breakfast is sponsored by the Parents Club and the Brothers of the Sacred Heart Alumni Association. Tickets are $50 per person at brothermartin.com/prayer-breakfast or (504) 284-6700; registration will close Feb. 6.
ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL: The king and queen of the Krewe de Charles Bal Masque XXXII, “An Evening in the Enchanted Forest,” are Grant Joseph Vicknair, son of Alvin and Gina Vicknair, and Ashlynn Clara King, daughter of Fredrick King Jr. and Ashley King. The annual Carnival ball at St. Charles Catholic High School will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, in the school gymnasium. Admission is $10. Pages are Greyson McGovern, daughter of George and Kayla McGovern, and James Allen Polk III, son of James and Shendelle Polk. Other members of the court are Duke Edward "Trey" Stephens Lowry III, son of Tricia Lowry and the late David Lowry, with Maid Keri Catherine Clement, daughter of Darren and Jane Clement; Duke Bryce Rene Newman, son of Boomer and Lisa Newman, with Maid Madeleine Rose Millet, daughter of Kevin and Greer Millet; Duke Sutton Matthew Bourgeois, son of Seth and Sherry Bourgeois, with Maid Shannon Marie Monica, daughter of Dawn Monica and Nickie Monica; Duke Anderson James Sirmon, son of William and Erin Sirmon, with Maid Madeline Elizabeth Brignac, daughter of Kurt and Catherine Brignac; and Duke Samuel Joseph Accardo III, son of Samuel and Jennifer Accardo, with Maid Mary Margaret Morton, daughter of Patrick and Tammy Morton. The Royal Escorts for the ball are Matthew Accardo and Collin Cedotal.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: During the state convention of the Louisiana Association of Student Councils in Sulphur, the Mount Carmel Academy Student Council the Gold Star Award for having an exemplary student council, the Merit Award for putting on an excellent Student Council Week and the $1000+ Donor Award for contributions to the state organization's charity, Volunteers of America. Katie Poirier was elected as the District I GNO vice president. Liz White placed second in the essay-writing contest, and Grace Walser placed second in the oratory contest. Other Mount Carmel Academy Student Council members attending the state convention were Alexis Alonso, Sophie Mae Brady, Cassidy Chappuis, Hailey Ferrara, Michaela Olsen, Sofia Plaia and Kat Reynolds. The Student Council moderators are Alayna O'Connor and Abigayle Rhode-Pausina.
HOLY CROSS SCHOOL: The elementary Academic Games team from Holy Cross School in New Orleans took first place in the city in the presidents competition, with the middle school division taking second place. Fifth-grader Peter Schissel was named the top elementary player in the city; sixth-grader Tyler Tran placed third; and fifth-grader Blake Bigner placed fifth. Holy Cross has three of the top five players in the city in the elementary division (fifth and sixth grades).
LAKEWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: At the district science fair, Emily Nevling, of Lakewood Elementary School in Luling, placed first in physical science. Also, William Hogan placed third in physical science, and McKenzie Dupont got an honorable mention in biological science.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: Senior soccer players Nia Berry, Angelle Bruchi, Grace Hardy and Brionné Nelson were honored for their accomplishments Jan. 22 at Academy of Our Lady in Marrero. A ceremony was held after the team's 3-1 victory over Franklinton High School. Other members of the team are Brooklyn Bergeron, Maci Berthelot, Olivia Couvillion, Ava Donahue, Nadya Duran, Hannah Hamilton, Claire Hill, Tristyn Landry, Paulina Mora, Brianna Richardson, Victoria Ruiz, Sarah Theriot, Victoria Varela and Mia Vix.
FÊTE FRANÇAISE: Ecole Bilingue de la Nouvelle-Orléans will hold its free outdoor festival, Fête Française, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23 at its campus at 821 Gen. Pershing St., New Orleans. The event, with a "Tour de France" theme, celebrates all things French and helps to keep the Francophone heritage alive and well in New Orleans through a variety of food, music, art, entertainment and children’s activities. For information, call (504) 896-4500 or email info@ebnola.com.
OPEN HOUSES
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: For the parents of prospective St. Ann students, walk-through tours are offered every Monday and Thursday that school is in session, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the office, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie.
AUDUBON GENTILLY: Audubon Gentilly is holding an open house for prospective students from prekindergarten through second grade and their parents at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 13, 4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434. To apply, visit enrollnola.org. For information, call (504) 324-7100, email admissions@auduboncharter.com or go to auduboncharter.com.
KENNER DISCOVERY HEALTH SCIENCES ACADEMY: An open house for the families of prospective freshmen and sophomores at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Vintage Campus, 201 Vintage Drive, Kenner. For information, visit discoveryhsf.org.