NOCCA CREATIVE WRITING: In the Scholastic Art & Writing Competition, five creative writing students at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts are national winners, earning gold and silver medals. Elijah Zitler, who won a national gold medal in poetry, also received an American Voices Medal as the best from among all the writing submissions in his region. Nationwide, only five student writers receive this award. The NOCCA medalists are:
- Elijah Zitler, Benjamin Franklin High School, gold medal in poetry
- Louise Olivier, Benjamin Franklin High School, silver medal in personal essay or memoir
- Lore Bordagaray, Covington home-schooler, silver medal in poetry
- Sidne Gard, New Orleans home-schooler, silver medal in poetry
- Vitoria Perez of Abita Springs, NOCCA Academic Studio, silver medal in poetry.
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF LOUISIANA: The International School of Louisiana will hold a Family Fun Night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the amusement park and Storyland at 7 Victory Ave. in New Orleans City Park. The fundraiser, which is open to the public, will feature a raffle, silent auction, music, food, games and fun for all ages. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.isl-edu.org/isl-family or $20 at the gate.
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON: The board of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Home and School Association will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 15, in the cafeteria of the school, 4119 St. Elizabeth Drive, Kenner.
RUMMEL BOOSTERS: The Archbishop Rummel High School Parent Booster Club will hold its final meeting of the year at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, in the school gym, 1901 Severn Ave., Metairie. Teachers will be available to meet with parents at 6 p.m.
ST. RITA: There will be a general meeting of the St. Rita Home & School Association at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in the school gym, 194 Ravan Ave., Harahan. There will be an art display, and the cheerleaders, choir and recorder class will perform, along with a $1,000 tuition drawing. For information, call the school office, (504) 737-0744.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: The 2019 alumnus of the year at Brother Martin High School is Milton M. Dureau Jr., who graduated from Cor Jesu High School in 1969, the year it merged with St. Aloysius High School to form Brother Martin High School. Dureau, who retired in 2011 as commander of scientific services for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, received the Sen. J. Ellender Alumnus Award during a ceremony March 24 at the J.W. Marriott hotel.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: The Science Olympiad team from Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans placed fourth overall in regional competition March 23 at Nicholls State University and qualified to advance to the state competition at Southeastern Louisiana University on April 13. Individual medalists are:
- Isabella Farrugia and Destiny Johnson, first place, Codebusters
- Lorraine Steigner, second, Fossils
- Meredith Noonan and Abby Samaha, second, Write It Do It
- Tamyka Agnant and Lorraine Steigner, third, Astronomy
- Madeline Flores and Caroline Gillen, third, Circuit Lab.
CABRINI HIGH SCHOOL: The Holocaust Memorial Committee of the New Orleans Jewish Community Center has chosen Cabrini High School social studies teacher Paul Distler as its Holocaust educator of the year. Cabrini's social studies chairperson, Lisa Dubus, nominated Distler for the award in recognition of his creation of and dedicated work in The Holocaust elective class that is offered to sophomores, juniors and seniors. Distler will be presented with his award during the Community Yom Ha’Shoah commemoration May 5 at the Uptown JCC, 5342 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans.
ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART: The weekly “NewsflASH” newscast produced by Upper School multimedia students at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans took first place for daily/weekly news show in the 2019 Tom Bell Silver Scribe Maroon & Gold Awards presented by the Louisiana Chapter of the Journalism Education Association and Loyola University New Orleans. The winning students are Maddie Ben, Carolyn Burton, Marguerite Christman, Bella Ciaccio, Monet Ménard, Margaret Stahl and Merisse Waguespack.
ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR: At the Louisiana State Scholastic Team and Individual Chess Championship competition March 30 in Metairie, St. Edward the Confessor School was represented by fourth-grader Owen Hufft, who placed fifth out of 59 players in his division.
OPEN HOUSES
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS: The spring open house for the International High School of New Orleans will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 11 at the school, 727 Carondelet St. The open house is open to all middle- and high school-age children and their families. To let them know you're coming, visit ihsnola.org or call (504) 613-5703.