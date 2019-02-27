SCHOLARSHIP: Susie Showalter recently established an endowed fund with the St. Bernard Kiwanis Foundation benefiting the Nunez Community College Scholarship Program in honor of her parents, Rosemary and Merlyn Sentilles Sr., for a $1,000 grant annually in perpetuity for workforce development initiatives, including training in career and technical fields.
LSU: Emily Cannon, a junior sociology major from Metairie, was awarded the 2018 Tom W. Dutton Scholarship Award for participation and leadership in campus and community service. Campus Life, a department within the Office of the Dean of Students, presents awards to 10 females students annually.
NORTHWESTERN STATE: Several area students were named to the fall 2018 president’s, dean's and honor lists at Northwestern State University. President's list scholars earned a grade point average of 4.0. Area students named to the list are:
- Boutte — Samantha Vernor
- Des Allemands — Emily Blanchard, Claire Schouest
- Destrehan — Hannah Boquet, Stephanie Webre
- Gretna — Nadia Johnson
- Jefferson — Jaleia Parker
- Kenner — Brooke Petkovich, Parul Sharma
- Marrero — Lorn Bourgeois
- Metairie — Kaitlyn Arena, Morgan Nuss, Holly Schiler, Mary Strickland, Sadye Treadway
- New Orleans — Jerome Baudy, Haleigh Giorlando Wall, Jaime Hendrickson, Tayla Oliver
- St. Rose – Alexis Mancuso.
Dean's list scholars earned a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.999. Area students named to the list are:
- Belle Chasse — Hayley Barbazon, Alexander Melcer, Jade Talazac, Natalie Wilson, Annie Wright
- Chalmette — Dylan Fuselier, Sara Mendoza
- Des Allemands — Dilaney Deroche
- Destrehan — Patrick Juneau, Kiera Robinson
- Gramercy — Amber Theisges
- Gretna — Chloe Johnson, Jasmine Myles, Trinity Velazquez
- Hahnville — Catelyn Errington
- Harvey — Tajalai Evans, Christiana Johnson, Alexis Taylor
- Jefferson — Matthew Broekman, Codi Vernace, Amanda Wilburn
- Kenner — Gennyfer Pena
- LaPlace — Melvin Bates, Jalen Haydel, Jacob St. Pierre
- Luling — Macie Barrios, Nathan Roth
- Marrero — Tara Brown, Jade Duthu, Dorothy Gioia
- Meraux — Sophie Stechmann
- Metairie — Kathryn Bancroft, Anna Birbiglia, Taylor Crawford, Cameron Duhe, Mary Gaffney, Ellie Mandel, Andrew Pitari.
- New Orleans — Faith Burke, RyShaneka Kirsh, Trevor Morgan, Gloria Smyly, Rishard Winford
- Paradis — Kaitlyn Dunn, Kallie Lutz
- River Ridge — Alexander Thibodeau, Taylor Young
- St. Bernard — Emily Snyder
- Westwego — Tja’h Edwards.
Honor list scholars have a grade point average of between 3.0 and 3.49. Area students named to the are:
- Avondale — Roger Jones
- Belle Chasse — Madison Hewitt, Denim Reeves
- Boutte — Jose Del Rio
- Cut Off — Kaelyn Musgrave
- Destrahan — John Domangue
- Edgard — TaiJhun Louper
- Gretna — Kayla Anderson, Terralyn Schram
- Harvey — Jesse Coats
- Hahnville — Imani Butler, Cierra Puryear
- Jefferson — Emily Ricalde
- Kenner — Emily Bennett, Isabel Jemison, Ryan Johnson, Nicole Lala, Willie Soniat
- Lafitte — Helen Kassahun
- Laplace — Caitlyn Turnbull
- Metairie — Trevor Brown, Madysen Norra
- New Orleans — Demetrius Boulieu, Rayna Brantley, Marquise Davis, Maya Dolliole, Darlene Fairley, Felicia Franklin, Matthew Gonzales, Jacqueline Gross, Mia Jackson, Karrington Johnson, Raphael Jones, Seven Joseph, Jamilah Pelrean, Phallon Robinson, Julian Shum, JoeNee Smith
- Reserve — Rianna Russell
- St. James — Keionne Octave
- St. Rose — Crystal Jones
- Terrytown — Roshane Brown
- Violet — Julia Verdon.
SHORT COURSE: Nunez Community College will be offering a Fast Lane 2 "mini-mester" session beginning Monday, March 25, 3710 Paris Road in Chalmette. Registration for the eight-week offering is open through the start of classes in March. Many Fast Lane courses are also offered online. For a listing of courses and to enroll, go to www.nunez.edu or call (504) 278-6467.
PA PROGRAM: Xavier University of Louisiana and Ochsner Health System will launch a new physician assistant program in January 2020. The 28-month, full-time graduate program, which leads to a master’s degree in health sciences, is comprised of three semesters of classroom instruction followed by 16 months of clinical training within the Ochsner Health System. For information and applications, visit xula.edu/physician-assistant-program or call (504) 520-5119.