BUSINESS DEAN: Dr. Michael L. Capella has been named dean of Loyola University's Joseph A. Butts, S.J. College of Business. Capella comes to Loyola from the Villanova University School of Business, where he has most recently served as associate dean of graduate and executive programs and professor of marketing. He officially joins the Loyola community June 1.
SHORT COURSE: Nunez Community College will be offering a Fast Lane 2 "mini-mester" session beginning Monday, March 25, at 3710 Paris Road in Chalmette. Registration for the eight-week offering is open through the start of classes in March. Many Fast Lane courses also are offered online. For a listing of courses and to enroll, go to nunez.edu or call (504) 278-6467.
SPJ HONORS: LSU's Luke Jeanfreau, of Metairie, is a finalist in the Society of Professional Journalists' Mark of Excellence Awards for general news reporting. Also, Kennedi Walker, of Harvey, is a finalist in the in-depth reporting category. The award identifies the best collegiate journalism projects for the year in SPJ’s Region 12, which is comprised of schools from Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Tennessee.
SALES SUCCESS: Alee Hess, of Belle Chasse, was on a team of seven Southeastern Louisiana University students who successfully competed in the Bayou Sales Challenge, a role-play competition held recently at Nicholls State University. In only Southeastern’s second time participating in the competition, Hess won the Individual Sales Competition, the highest honor of the sales challenge. The team earned three of the top five spots after the first round of competition and four of the top 10 spots after the wildcard round against six other universities, including Florida State, LSU, Nicholls, Southern, University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Xavier.
OPEN HOUSE: Nunez Community College invites prospective students at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Kane Technology Center, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. Students and their families will explore programs, apply to the college, meet with academic advisers, speak with adult education representatives, learn about noncredit courses, talk to financial aid counselors and get to know current students, faculty and staff. RSVP at nunez.edu/future-students/visit.