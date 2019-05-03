Enjoy a music-filled night with all-star performers including Irma Thomas, Amanda Shaw, Kermit Ruffins, the Marc Broussard Band and Darcy Malone during Peace on the River at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the River City Ballroom at Mardi Gras World.
The goal of the event is to create peaceful neighborhoods by supporting community and faith-based initiatives, such as those serving young residents with mentoring, education and recreation activities.
Entertainment will include a dance party for young adults and a youth showcase where high school students will display their band and dance talents.
Tickets, $50, are available at www.ticketfly.com and at participating churches. Peace on the River is presented by MCC Real Estate Group and Hancock Whitney Bank with support from Loyola University.
Mid-City yard sales
Yard sales offering furniture, clothing and more will take place across Mid-City from 8-1 p.m. Saturday, May 11. A map of participating sites is available for $5 at 504 Craft Beer Reserve, 3939 Tulane Ave. The first 300 people to get maps will receive something sweet from Louisiana Bakery.
Proceeds from the sale will go to the Mid-City Neighborhood Organization. For information contact Lindsay Pick at Icpick@gmail.com.
Archery range open
The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission archery range is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday at Joe W. Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd. in eastern New Orleans.
The range is behind the Spartan Field House, and instruction and the use of equipment are free. Archery classes are offered for youth and adults. Participants will learn range safety and proper form, and sessions include competitive games.
For information visit www.nordc.org, email NORDCoutdoors@nola.gov or call (504) 658-3082.
Puppy preschool
Led by a professional dog trainer, puppy preschool is a five-week group class starting at 7 p.m. May 8 at the Louisiana SPCA, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd. The class will teach young dogs impulse control and socialization and will school pup parents about ways to prevent behavior problems. Puppies must be 17-weeks-old or younger and have received their first two rounds of DHPP vaccines.
For information and registration visit www.la-spca.org/training or send an email to training@la-spca.org.
Guild events
St. Elizabeth’s Guild events during May include a tour of Padua House at 200 Beta St. in Belle Chase at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, followed by a general meeting at the Red Maple, 1036 Lafayette St. in Gretna. Pauda House is one of five Catholic Charities programs supported by the guild.
The guild supports various children’s programs serviced by Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans. For information, call guild President Kathleen Robert at (504) 782-9919.