The Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish recently donated several books of historical and patriotic interest to Marie B. Riviere Elementary School in Metairie. In the front row, from left, are Coty Jones, Frankie Case, Laurie Gonzalez, Anthony Velasquez, Keren Osorio, Benjamin Fortuna and Justin Deleon Fuentes. In the second row are Beverly Murphy, the club's literacy chair; Janet Schwary, its second vice president; Riviere principal John Starr and Riviere librarian Shannon Julien.