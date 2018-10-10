PRINTING BOOTCAMP: Nunez Community College's STEAM program will hold a 3D printing bootcamp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in the Fine Arts Center, Room 211/212, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. Participants will learn 3D printing in one day. Tuition is $60 for ages 12 and up. Space is limited. To register or for more information, call (504) 278-6419 or visit www.nunez.edu/admissions/workforce-development.
FAST LANE ENROLLMENT: Nunez Community College, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette, is taking enrollment for the Fast Lane 2 session through Wednesday, Oct. 15, when the classes start. The eight-week semester is half the usual time for a course and is offered in the fall and spring. A list of courses is available at nunez.edu or by calling (504) 278-6467.
GATHERING OF QUEENS: Former Miss SUNO queens will gather at the annual BASH, a fundraiser hosted by the Southern University at New Orleans Foundation. The event will be 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave. $100 and up. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com or call (5040) 286-5341.