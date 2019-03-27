ST. MARY MAGDALEN: The St. Mary Magdalen Parents' Club will have a board meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, in Massett Hall, 6421 W. Metairie Ave. Metairie.
LUSHER CHARTER SCHOOL: The Lusher Charter School crawfish boil will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at 5624 Freret St., New Orleans.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: Girls in grades four through six will collaborate on science activities with students and faculty members during Domini-Science Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 30, at the school, 7701 Walmsley Ave., New Orleans. Space-themed activities will include creating a Star Finder, flying a UFO, building a luminary and constructing a Lunar Lander. The $15 registration fee includes lunch and a T-shirt. To register, visit stmarysdominican.org.
ST. DOMINIC SCHOOL: The St. Dominic Mothers’ Club will hold a community yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 31, in the schoolyard, 6326 Memphis St., New Orleans. Lightly used clothing, books, furniture, tools, baby gear and more will be sold, with 50 percent of the proceeds going to support St. Dominic School and the church parish.
ST. BERNARD PREKINDERGARTEN: The St. Bernard Parish public school district offers tuition-free preschool for all 4-year-olds in the district. Initial registration for the 2019-20 school year will be held March 20 through April 15, with different dates set aside for different families based on the first letter of the student's last name:
- Last name F through I on Wednesday, March 27
- J through M on Friday, March 29
- N through Q on Monday, April 8
- R and S on Tuesday, April 9
- T through Z on Monday, April 15.
In addition to the dates above, applications will be accepted May 8 and May 15. During the months of June and July, applications will be accepted each Wednesday. Applications and required documents will be accepted at the Joseph Davies Preschool Office, 4101 Mistrot St., Meraux, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Applications can be downloaded at sbpsb.org/prek. For information or assistance completing the application, call the preschool staff at (504) 267-3310.
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS: The annual black tie gala benefiting the International High School of New Orleans will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in the Geoghegan Grand Ballroom at the University of New Orleans. This year’s them is a “Night Around the World,” celebrating the high school’s international influences. Tickets are $75 at eventbrite.com or by calling (504) 613-5703.
ST. RITA: The Home & School Association at St. Rita School in Harahan is organizing a dine-out fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Raising Cane's, 919 S. Clearview Parkway, Elmwood. Customers who mention St. Rita before placing their order will help raise money for computer equipment for the school.
CABRINI HIGH SCHOOL: The theater department at Cabrini High School will present "Disney's The Little Mermaid" as its spring musical at 7 p.m. April 11-13 at the school, 1400 Moss St., New Orleans. The Friday performance will be preceded by Ariel's Birthday Bash, marking the 30th anniversary of the show, for girls ages 4-8. Tickets for the play are $15 for reserved seating and $12 for general admission. To make a reservation, email charris@cabrinihigh.com. Tickets for the birthday bash, which includes dinner and activities, are $25 per person at cabrinihigh.com/ariel-birthday-bash-tickets.
ISIDORE NEWMAN SCHOOL: Melanie Krob, a history teacher and global studies director at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, has been awarded a 2019 Keizai Koho Center Teacher Fellowship to travel and study in Japan from June 24 to July 2. Krob is one of only 10 educators from North America awarded the fellowship this year. Global studies is the capstone history course for Newman seniors, which immerses them in the history, politics and culture of a nation or region.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: The 2019-20 wrestling coach at Brother Martin High School in New Orleans will be Andrew Nicola. Nicola started his career at Brother Martin as a varsity assistant coach for the Crusader wrestling team in September 2018. This school year, the wrestling team claimed its 19th overall LHSAA state championship and the seventh title in eight years. Prior to coaching at Brother Martin, Nicola has over nine years of high school and college coaching experience serving as the head wrestling coach of Concordia University in Nebraska. In addition, Nicola coached at California Baptist University and Cumberland University. In 2017, Nicola was recognized as Great Plains Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and the NAIA North Region Coach of the Year. In 2012, Nicola was named the Indiana State Wrestling Association Coach of the Year. He holds a bachelor's in biology from Indiana University, a master's in athletic and sports business administration from the University of Central Missouri, and an master's in education from Cumberland University. Currently, he is pursuing a master's in coach and high school athletics administration from Concordia University.
NOCCA: Joshua Griffin, a freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School in Gretna and in the musical theater program at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, has won a scholarship to attend a weeklong summer intensive with the Broadway Collective in New York City in July. Griffin is one of 15 scholarship recipients chosen from among 120 students who made it to the final interview after submitting audition material.
POSSE SCHOLARS: The Posse Foundation has named five seniors at Lusher Charter School as Posse Scholars: Kierra McDowell, Illinois Wesleyan University; Bryce Langford, University of Notre Dame; Kaysie Ratliff, University of Notre Dame; Jordan Fields, Illinois Wesleyan University; and Lucia Garcia, Case Western Reserve. Posse Scholars receive full-tuition leadership scholarships.
LUSHER CHARTER SCHOOL: Among this year's candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholar program are four seniors at Lusher Charter school in New Orleans: Dorothy Corrigan, Samuel Flemington, Amaris Lewis and Mayela Norwood.
ARCHBISHOP CHAPELLE HIGH SCHOOL: A team of sophomore entrepreneurs from Archbishop Chapelle High School in Metairie has won the Greater New Orleans Trust Your Crazy Ideas Challenge and advances to statewide competition during New Orleans Entrepreneur week. With their regional win, Lexi LeBlanc and Emily Panzavecchia secured $5,000 in continuing education funds; the school also received $2,500 for supporting its students' participation and the entrepreneurial spirit. Their business plan is for Brella Fella, an umbrella with a fan for cooling. The Trust Your Crazy Ideas Challenge is a project of the Brees Dream Foundation and Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans.
CABRINI HIGH SCHOOL: Out of 33 Cabrini High School competitors in the Louisiana Literary District Rally at Nicholls State University, 19 will be advancing to state competition at LSU on April 6. Cabrini's overall winners in the district rally are Katie Heller, first in world history; Camryn McCoy, first in economics; and Breanna Guient, third in advanced math/precalculus.
The other state qualifiers are:
- Abigail Markey, advanced math/functions and statistics
- Heather Pitre, Algebra II
- Sophie Brodtmann, Biology I
- Caylie Ezell, Biology II
- Olivia Dornan, business computer applications
- Maya Spears, Calculus I
- Karen Vo, Computer Science I
- Avia Wright, English I
- Mary Roach, English III
- Colleen Gaffney, English IV
- Alixx Williams, financial literacy
- Sara Upton, fine arts survey
- Alexandra Conway, French I
- Mary Miller, health
- Victoria Duke, introduction to business computer applications
- Mia Dessommes, psychology.
ST. JOAN OF ARC CATHOLIC SCHOOL: At the Louisiana State Social Studies Fair in Lake Charles, three students placed from St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in LaPlace. Jay Childs placed first in the Sociology Division with his project “What Are the Key Elements of a Popular Video Game?,” and Laney Beadle and Alyse Chauvin placed third in the Economics Group Division with “Why Does the Cost of Living Increase?”
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: The robotics team from Academy of Our Lady in Marrero won the Imagery Award in the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology Rock City Regional held March 6-9 in Little Rock, Arkansas. The robotics competitions challenge students to design, build and code a robot to perform specified tasks for a game. "Deep Space" was the game at the Rock City Regional Competition. The Imagery Award recognizes attractiveness in engineering and outstanding visual aesthetic integration from the machine to the team appearance. The logo for the AOL Power Struck Girls is Rosie the Riveter, enhanced with a mechanical arm. Team members who participated in the Rock City Regional were Michaela Thaibinh, Bailey Ziegel, Madelynn Rossi, Sarah Guidroz, Emily Lubag, Patricia Lubag, Skylar Alexander, Duyen Pham and Kyra Poree. The team moderator is Amy Morriss. Engineers Irwin Langhoff and alumna Mary Trauth, IHS ’77, were team mentors.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: The senior girls basketball team at St. Ann Catholic School in Metairie has ended an undefeated season as conference and city champions. Members of the team, coached by David Pertuit, are Rachel Bienvenu, Hope Gordon, Gianna Hingle, Julia Lion, Bailey Nelson, Katie Pertuit, McKenna Sinon, Morgan Sinon and Lily Stouder. This year's St. Ann junior girls basketball team advanced to the conference and city playoffs. The coaches of the team are David Pertuit and Allison Weaver. The players are Lydia Falati, Penelope Haley, Avery Killian, Caroline LaHatte, Mia Lopez, Addison Stein, Audrey Tran and Lilly Weaver.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: The rhythm dance team from Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans earned a series of awards in the M.A. Dance Gulf Coast regional competition March 9 at Grace King High School in Metairie. The team earned honors in several categories including: Super Sweepstakes for kick, jazz and pom; technique for jazz and pom; choreography for jazz, kick and pom; high point for jazz and pom; and first place in contemporary small ensemble. Captain Sarah Gaddy placed first in the 17-18 solo division, and co-captain Kele Johnson placed second in the 15-16 solo division. Duets, Kele Johnson and Kaila Kitchen placed first; Samantha Ricciardo and Rachel Berzas placed second; and Hannah Lew and Emily Mistretta placed third.
ST. JOHN SCHOOLS: The support employees of the year in the St. John the Baptist Parish public school system are:
- Ivy Bethencourt, East St. John High School
- Bernadette Boudin, West St. John Elementary School
- Yolanda Brown, St. John Alternative School
- Joann Byers, Fifth Ward Elementary School
- Chris Carr, Lake Pontchartrain Elementary School
- Tamika Collins, East St. John Preparatory Academy
- Tonya Edwards of the child nutrition department
- Pamela Jack, John L. Ory Communication Arts Magnet School
- Margie Johnson of the transportation department
- Delawnn Lawrence, Garyville-Mount Airy Math and Science Magnet School
- Margie LeBeouf, LaPlace Elementary School
- Monique Levron, St. John STEM Magnet Program
- Beverly Louis, West St. John High School
- Celeste Poche of the Garyville-Mount Airy Math and Science Magnet School and the Milesville special education office in LaPlace
- Richard Songy of the maintenance department
- Tammy Toney, Emily C. Watkins Elementary School.
OPEN HOUSES
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS: The spring open house for the International High School of New Orleans will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 11 at the school, 727 Carondelet St. The open house is open to all middle and high school age children and their families. To let them know you're coming, visit ihsnola.org or call (504) 613-5703.